OUR PICKS Keys to Effective AI Regulation | 1865 – 2021: Far-Right Terrorism in the United States | Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness, and more

Published 8 January 2024

· New Terror Laws Needed to Tackle Rise of the Radicalizing AI Chatbots

Terrorism tsar warns of dangers posed by artificial intelligence in recruiting a new generation of violent extremists · 1865 – 2021: Far-Right Terrorism in the United States

In recent years, far-right terrorism has become a leading national security concern for the United States, but this type of violence and the extremism that inspires it are far from new · US Federal Judge to Decide if Georgia’s Election System Is Constitutional

Wild conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines, spread by Donald Trump’s brazen lies, proliferated in the wake of the 2020 election. Now his supporters want Georgia to stop using the machines. · The Algorithms Too Few People Are Talking About

The keys to effective AI regulation are hiding in plain sight · Introduction to Expert Statements on Role of Extremism in Social and News Media, submitted to January 6th House Select Committee

Expert analyses help us reject narrow explanations for the insurrection and the whitewashing of the violent extremism we saw on that day, so that we can see the true, violent potential of the movements that fueled it · Virology—the Path Forward

In the United States, biosafety and biosecurity oversight of research on viruses is being reappraised · Exploring Actions for Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness

Investing in pandemic preparedness ahead of disease outbreaks can greatly reduce the toll of epidemics and pandemics when they occur

New Terror Laws Needed to Tackle Rise of the Radicalizing AI Chatbots (Robert Mendick, The Telegraph)

New terrorism laws are needed to counter the threat of radicalization by AI chatbots, the Government’s adviser on terror legislation says today.

Writing in The Telegraph, Jonathan Hall KC, the independent reviewer of terrorism legislation, warns of the dangers posed by artificial intelligence in recruiting a new generation of violent extremists.

Mr. Hall reveals he posed as an ordinary member of the public to test responses generated by chatbots – which use AI to mimic a conversation with another human.

One chatbot he contacted “did not stint in its glorification of Islamic State” – but because the chatbot is not human, no crime was committed.

He said that showed the need for an urgent rethink of the current terror legislation.

1865 – 2021: Far-Right Terrorism in the United States (Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware, CFR)

In recent years, far-right terrorism has become a leading national security concern for the United States. However, this type of violence and the extremism that inspires it are far from new, as explored in the new book Gods, Guns, and Sedition: Far-Right Terrorism in America by CFR experts Bruce Hoffman and Jacob Ware.

The far right has been gaining momentum for decades, helping to proliferate conspiracy theories and ideologies such as white supremacism, antisemitism, and anti-government extremism, which have fueled an increasing number of violent incidents.

US Federal Judge to Decide if Georgia’s Election System Is Constitutional (AP / VOA News)

Wild conspiracy theories about Dominion voting machines proliferated in the wake of the 2020 election, spread by allies of former President Donald Trump who said they were used to steal the election from him. The election equipment company has fought back aggressively with litigation, notably reaching a $787 million settlement with Fox News in April.

Election integrity activists want a federal judge to order Georgia to stop using its current election system, saying it’s vulnerable to attack and has operational issues that could cost voters their right to cast a vote and have it accurately counted.

During a trial set to start Tuesday, activists plan to argue that the Dominion Voting Systems touchscreen voting machines are so flawed they are unconstitutional. Election officials insist the system is secure and reliable and say it is up to the state to decide how it conducts elections. (Cont.)