OUR PICKS Elections and Disinformation Are Colliding Like Never Before in 2024 | There’s a Huge Covid Surge Right Now and Nobody Is Talking About It | Trump’s Lawyer Walked into a Trap, and more

Published 10 January 2024

· Elections and Disinformation Are Colliding Like Never Before in 2024

A wave of elections coincides with state influence operations, a surge of extremism, A.I. advances and a pullback in social media protections. · Saving Representative Democracy from Online Trolls

Over the past year, platforms such as Meta, X and YouTube have de-emphasized content moderation and rolled back policies that kept hate, harassment and lies in check · Ray Epps, Target of Jan. 6 Conspiracy Theory, Is Sentenced to Probation

The onetime Trump supporter was driven into hiding after Fox News and prominent Republicans spread a false narrative that he was a government agent who helped instigate the attack on the Capitol. · Striking the Right Balance: Navigating Ethics and Trust in AI and Commercial Data for Homeland Security

The impact on the rights, interests, and values of the American people, as well as national security and public safety, cannot be overlooked · America in 2024: Still First Among Equals?

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the greatest superpower of all? · There’s a Huge Covid Surge Right Now and Nobody Is Talking About It

The US is in the midst of the largest Covid surge since Omicron, but with minimal testing and good population immunity, the wave is largely being ignored. · Trump’s Lawyer Walked into a Trap

By the end of the argument, everyone knew it

Elections and Disinformation Are Colliding Like Never Before in 2024 (Tiffany Hsu, Stuart A. Thompson and Steven Lee Myers, New York Times)

Billions of people will vote in major elections this year — around half of the global population, by some estimates — in one of the largest and most consequential democratic exercises in living memory. The results will affect how the world is run for decades to come.

At the same time, false narratives and conspiracy theories have evolved into an increasingly global menace.

Baseless claims of election fraud have battered trust in democracy. Foreign influence campaigns regularly target polarizing domestic challenges. Artificial intelligence has supercharged disinformation efforts and distorted perceptions of reality. All while major social media companies have scaled back their safeguards and downsized election teams.

“Almost every democracy is under stress, independent of technology,” said Darrell M. West, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank. “When you add disinformation on top of that, it just creates many opportunities for mischief.”

Saving Representative Democracy from Online Trolls (Ngaire Woods, The Strategist)

More than 70 national elections are scheduled for 2024, including in eight of the 10 most populous countries. But one group is likely to be significantly under-represented: women. A major reason is the disproportionate amount of abuse female politicians and candidates receive online, including threats of rape and violence. The rise of artificial intelligence, which can be used to create sexually explicit deepfakes, is only compounding the problem.

And yet, over the past year, platforms such as Meta, X and YouTube have de-emphasized content moderation and rolled back policies that kept hate, harassment and lies in check. According to a new report, this has fueled a ‘toxic online environment that is vulnerable to exploitation from anti-democracy forces, white supremacists and other bad actors.’