OUR PICKS $34 Trillion in Debt: Is America Headed for a Financial Crisis? | January 6 Is Exactly What the Fourteenth Amendment Was Talking About | US School Shooter Emergency Plans, and more

Published 12 January 2024

· What Happens When U.S. Insurers Stop Covering Prescribed Burns?

Prescribed fires are a positive land management method, but when the flames occasionally escape control, the resulting damage to land and private property also hurts this conservation tool’s reputation. · January 6 Is Exactly What the Fourteenth Amendment Was Talking About

And ignoring its clear dictate is a dangerous choice to make · US School Shooter Emergency Plans Exposed in a Highly Sensitive Database Leak

More than 4 million school records, including safety procedures, student medical files, and court documents, were also publicly accessible online · Child Abusers Are Getting Better at Using Crypto to Cover Their Tracks

Crypto tracing firm Chainalysis found that sellers of child sexual abuse materials are successfully using “mixers” and “privacy coins” like Monero to launder their profits and evade law enforcement · $34 Trillion in Debt: Is America Headed for a Financial Crisis?

The federal government’s outstanding financial obligations now total some $34 trillion, about 123 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), near a historic record. Is a financial crisis possible?

What Happens When U.S. Insurers Stop Covering Prescribed Burns? (Ashli Blow, Ensia)

On the first day of a 2021 prescribed fire in south-central Oregon, all went to plan as firefighters slowly burned areas in Fremont-Winema National Forest. They created a deliberate mosaic alternating between swatches of blackened land and decadent foliage.

Fire specialists designed the operation to reduce risk to the nearby Sprague River Valley community and improve the quality of forage for mule deer through bitterbrush regeneration. But the next morning, winds blew embers over trenches meant to contain the flames. Small fires ignited in patches of grass and went up small trees until they grew into the very thing the firefighters were trying to prevent: a wildfire.

Declaring the prescribed burn a wildfire, called the Meadow Fire, was costly, but it brought in resources such as a large plane to control its spread and divert flames away from homes. That hasn’t been the case for other prescribed burns like last year in New Mexico, where windy conditions fueled out-of-control fires that forced evacuations and destroyed hundreds of homes.

These escaped burns exacerbate concerns among people who live in fire-prone communities and who are skeptical of using fire as a method to reduce unwanted wildfires. The same goes for insurance providers whose liability coverage is limited and increasingly unaffordable, with an annual premium as high as US$100,000 for US$1 million of coverage. This financial barrier is one of the primary obstacles to getting more burns done in the American West.

January 6 Is Exactly What the Fourteenth Amendment Was Talking About (Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic)

The second impeachment trial of Donald Trump, concerning his role in the January 6 coup attempt, began on February 9, 2021. Almost exactly three years later, on February 8, 2024, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over whether that last, desperate effort to illegally hold on to power might now disqualify Trump from returning to the Oval Office. (Cont.)