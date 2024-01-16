WORLD ROUNDUP Israel Unearths More of a Subterranean Fortress Under Gaza | The Panama Canal Is Running Dry | Philippines to Develop Islands in South China Sea, and more

Published 16 January 2024

· Israel Unearths More of a Subterranean Fortress Under Gaza

The Israeli military has been surprised by the extent, depth and quality of the tunnel network beneath Gaza · The Panama Canal Is Running Dry

Climate extremes are wreaking havoc on global shipping · Philippines to Develop Islands in South China Sea - Military Chief

The plans come amid heightened tensions between the Philippines and China, both of whom claim territory in the South China Sea · Why Bombing the Houthis Won’t Work

The United States enjoys an overwhelming advantage in military and economic power over the separatist group. Why can’t it deter them? · Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Conceived as the principal defenders of the 1979 revolution, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has evolved into an institution with vast political, economic, and military power · North Korea Ramps Up Military Rhetoric as Kim Gives Up on Reunification with South

North Korea’s new year change of direction is causing concern in the west, but it will also be watched carefully by neighboring China, which is wary of any threats to its regional and global power · A Reprieve for Israel’s Democracy

The Israeli Supreme Court rulings mark a watershed moment for Israeli democracy. The Supreme Court rejected the notion that wartime unity necessitates tolerating Netanyahu’s erosion of democratic norms.

Israel Unearths More of a Subterranean Fortress Under Gaza (Adam Goldman, Ronen Bergman, Patrick Kingsley and Gal Koplewitz, New York Times)

One tunnel in Gaza was wide enough for a top Hamas official to drive a car inside. Another stretched nearly three football fields long and was hidden beneath a hospital. Under the house of a senior Hamas commander, the Israeli military found a spiral staircase leading to a tunnel approximately seven stories deep.

These details and new information about the tunnels, some made public by the Israeli military and documented by video and photographs, underscore why the tunnels were considered a major threat to the Israeli military in Gaza even before the war started.

But Israeli officials and soldiers who have since been in the tunnels — as well as current and former American officials with experience in the region — say the scope, depth and quality of the tunnels built by Hamas have astonished them. Even some of the machinery that Hamas used to build the tunnels, observed in captured videos, has surprised the Israeli military.

The Israeli military now believes there are far more tunnels under Gaza.

In December, the network was assessed to be an estimated 250 miles. Senior Israeli defense officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, are currently estimating the network is between 350 and 450 miles — extraordinary figures for a territory that at its longest point is only 25 miles. Two of the officials also assessed there are close to 5,700 separate shafts leading down to the tunnels.

The Panama Canal Is Running Dry (Mie Hoejris Dahl, Foreign Policy)

For months, a withering drought has created major traffic jams at the Panama Canal. The drought, which may have been exacerbated by climate change, has left the canal’s water levels lower than ever, forcing Panama to let fewer ships through. The restrictions have led to delays, increased shipping costs, and uncertainty over the future of one of the world’s critical trade chokepoints.

“This has fundamentally changed how shipping through the canal works,” said Soren Stokkebaek Andersen, a regional commercial manager at Leth Agencies, a shipping agency. (Cont.)