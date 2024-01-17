WORLD ROUNDUP Revisiting International Law in the Gaza Context | Washington Is Exaggerating China’s Military Budgets | India’s Modi is Silencing US Critics Digitally Too, and more

Published 17 January 2024

· Revisiting International Law in the Gaza Context

By turning so much of Gaza into a fortress, laced with tunnels containing command centers and weapons and through which troops move on their attack vectors, Hamas intentionally has put civilians at risk · Beyond Alleged Assassination Plots, India’s Modi is Silencing US Critics Digitally Too

The U.S. government must take urgent action to forestall an ever-more dangerous slide, not only for India but also for Americans aiming to support India’s democracy · The Ruin That a Trump Presidency Would Mean

As GOP leaders get in line, the outlook for democracy looks grim—in Ukraine, and even in America · Israel’s International Assassination Campaign Won’t Be Easy

One major Hamas leader in Lebanon is already dead. But getting to others in Turkey and Qatar will be much harder. · Washington Is Exaggerating China’s Military Budgets

Pentagon and congressional hawks are overestimating their rival · What Will China Do Now on Taiwan?

The election of Lai Ching-te is not welcome news to the Chinese Communist Party · US to Relist Yemen’s Houthis as Specially Designated Global Terrorists

The specially designated global terrorists label to be reimposed on the Houthis does not include sanctions for providing “material support”

Revisiting International Law in the Gaza Context (Nicholas Rostow, Just Security)

When it comes to the laws of war, a substantial number of commentators can play the notes but not the music. This essay examines the Hamas-Israel War in light of this ever-evolving body of law. The set of rules has grown from wars and conflict over the last 500 years and is at least partly reflected in codification efforts in the last century. This history explains why little in the Hague or Geneva Conventions (or Protocols) is absolute. The laws of war reflect the unsolvable tension between military necessity and the need to limit engagement with civilian populations. In no conflict has urban warfare been pretty or quick. It is with both feet in this reality that one should consider what the law is and how to apply it. Our verified knowledge of the situation and fighting in Gaza is limited.

War is not a game. Urban warfare makes especially difficult the process of evaluating costs and benefits and reaching reasonable conclusions about target selection. Efforts to notify inhabitants of an area for targeting so that they can move out of the way are characteristic of Israeli methods of warfare and consistent with contemporary international law set forth in treaties that accurately reflect customary international law. In the case of the current Hamas-Israel conflict, Israel has told civilians to move out of harm’s way; at the same time, Hamas and to some extent Egypt have impeded the ability of such civilians to move.

By turning so much of Gaza into a fortress, laced with tunnels containing command centers and weapons and through which troops move on their attack vectors, Hamas intentionally has put civilians at risk. Doing so does not mean Israel’s use of force against Hamas is disproportionate, much less, as the South African submission to the International Court of Justice claims, genocide. Hamas’s celebration of Palestinian casualties and calculated acceptance of physical destruction in Gaza brought on by its own actions against Israel, make clear than any alternative to Israel’s campaign must protect Israelis and Palestinians from Hamas.