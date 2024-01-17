OUR PICKSWhy the United States Is Losing the Tech War with China | National Security Access to Personal Data | Pentagon’s Long-Awaited Defense Industry Strategy, and more
· Why the United States Is Losing the Tech War with China
The U.S. position in the global value chain puts it at a disadvantage, and Washington’s confrontational policies are making things worse.
· An International Path Forward on National Security Access to Personal Data
National security agencies should turn their commitment to accountability in handling personal data into an international legal framework
· Channeling Protests: How Anti-Democratic Actors in Germany Mobilize via Telegram
A mixture between a messaging service and a social media platform, Telegram has become a particularly effective machine for far-right mobilization
· How a 27-Year-Old Codebreaker Busted the Myth of Bitcoin’s Anonymity
Once, drug dealers and money launderers saw cryptocurrency as perfectly untraceable. Then a grad student named Sarah Meiklejohn proved them all wrong—and set the stage for a decade-long crackdown.
· Ultraviolet Light Can Kill Almost All the Viruses in a Room. Why Isn’t It Everywhere?
Can special lightbulbs end the next pandemic before it starts?
· Defense Innovation Hindered by Cold War-Era Practices, Experts Say
The Pentagon’s outdated weapons-buying processes are hampering its ability to integrate innovative technology and work with nimble start-up companies
· Pentagon Unveils Its Long-Awaited Defense Industry Strategy
The first-of-its-kind document aims to address fragile supply chains revealed by a global pandemic and simultaneous international conflicts
Why the United States Is Losing the Tech War with China (Miles M. Evers, Lawfare)
Semiconductors—or “computer chips”—lie at the heart of the competition between the United States and China. They are one of the most critical sectors of the modern economy and an irreplaceable input in almost every modern technology, from washing machines to missile guidance systems. For this reason, having reliable and affordable access to semiconductors can shape a country’s economic and military power. China is a prime example. Its meteoric rise over the past 20 years is due mainly to the country’s high concentration of global electronics production. Chinese firms like Huawei and ZTE have led the way in quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and 5G technologies.
Over the past several years, the United States has sought to restrict China’s access to semiconductor technologies. Traditionally, Washington only ever limited the export of cutting-edge chips that might have military applications, believing that the United States could “run faster” than China through innovation and free trade. However, after China released its “Made in China” strategy in 2015, concern spread that China’s military and economic power was growing faster than expected and that it was using U.S. commercial technologies to do so. Consequently, the United States needed to “maintain as large of a lead as possible” in semiconductor technologies. This meant restricting sales of advanced semiconductor technologies to Chinese businesses, regardless of their civilian or military applications, and bolstering the domestic semiconductor industry through the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act.
In a recent article, “Wars without Gun Smoke,” Ling Chen and I explore the strategic logic behind U.S. technology policy toward China and its likelihood for success. We show that, like in past power transitions between rising and declining powers, the United States is waging a preventive economic war to stop China from becoming a peer competitor. However, the position of American businesses in the global value chains (GVCs) for semiconductors puts the United States at a disadvantage in this war. Ultimately, we find the United States has started a fight that it seems destined to lose.