Published 17 January 2024

· Why the United States Is Losing the Tech War with China

The U.S. position in the global value chain puts it at a disadvantage, and Washington’s confrontational policies are making things worse.

· An International Path Forward on National Security Access to Personal Data

National security agencies should turn their commitment to accountability in handling personal data into an international legal framework

· Channeling Protests: How Anti-Democratic Actors in Germany Mobilize via Telegram

A mixture between a messaging service and a social media platform, Telegram has become a particularly effective machine for far-right mobilization

· How a 27-Year-Old Codebreaker Busted the Myth of Bitcoin’s Anonymity

Once, drug dealers and money launderers saw cryptocurrency as perfectly untraceable. Then a grad student named Sarah Meiklejohn proved them all wrong—and set the stage for a decade-long crackdown.

· Ultraviolet Light Can Kill Almost All the Viruses in a Room. Why Isn’t It Everywhere?

Can special lightbulbs end the next pandemic before it starts?

· Defense Innovation Hindered by Cold War-Era Practices, Experts Say

The Pentagon’s outdated weapons-buying processes are hampering its ability to integrate innovative technology and work with nimble start-up companies

· Pentagon Unveils Its Long-Awaited Defense Industry Strategy

The first-of-its-kind document aims to address fragile supply chains revealed by a global pandemic and simultaneous international conflicts