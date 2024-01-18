WORLD ROUNDUP Britain’s Migrant Crisis Laid Bare by Murders | Population of China Shrinks as Birthrate Hits Historic Low | One Fifth of the World Is Now Too Dangerous to Visit, and more

Published 18 January 2024

· Iran-Pakistan Strikes Latest: Military on “High Alert” as Retaliatory Attacks Launched

Fears of escalation between the nations at a time of heightened tensions across the Middle East · Population of China Shrinks as Birthrate Hits Historic Low

Social trends may have far-reaching implications for the world’s second most populous country · Britain’s Migrant Crisis Laid Bare by Murders

A jihadist’s slaughter of three men highlights the failure of UK border policies while explaining the appeal of populists · One Fifth of the World Is Now Too Dangerous to Visit

The addition of Israel, Lebanon and Palestine to the FCDO travel black list means 66 destinations are now partially or entirely off-limits · Analysts: Pyongyang Tries to Create Seoul-Tokyo Friction to Harm U.S. Relations

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is trying to create friction between Tokyo and Seoul, South Korea, and undermine their trilateral relations with the United States as security cooperation among them deepens · As Taiwan Voted, Beijing Spammed AI Avatars, Faked Paternity Tests and ‘Leaked’ Documents

Democracies with elections in 2024 must not become complacent because the CCP is likely to replicate and improve its tactics in more divided and less resilient electorates where they may be more effective · What Netanyahu Can Learn from the War on Terror

The War on Terror exemplified how a state’s overreaction to an attack can cause more harm than good. Is Israel on the same path?

Iran-Pakistan Strikes Latest: Military on “High Alert” as Retaliatory Attacks Launched (Haroon Janjua and Joshua Thurston, The Times)

Pakistan carried out airstrikes inside Iran on Thursday morning, targeting alleged terrorists in retaliation for drone strikes on Pakistani territory, launched by Tehran on Tuesday.

Iranian media said that several missiles struck the town of Saravan, in the Sistan-Baluchistan province in the southeast of the country, close to the border with Pakistan, killing three women and four children, all non-Iranians. Two men were also killed.

The move will raise fears of an escalation between two countries that until this week enjoyed relatively cordial relations, as well as increasing an already tense security situation in the Middle East.

Population of China Shrinks as Birthrate Hits Historic Low (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

China’s population has fallen by two million as birthrates dropped for the second consecutive year in an acceleration of trends that threaten to undermine the economy of the world’s second most populous country.

Newly published figures show that the Chinese population fell by 2.08 million to 1.409 billion last year, a drop of 0.15 per cent. This was more than twice the drop of 850,000 the previous year, which was at the time the biggest population decline since the famines that swept the country in the early 1960s.

The shrinking of the population has complex causes and similar changes are evident in South Korea and Japan and countries in North America and Europe. In the long term, countries with diminishing populations face labor shortages that reduce their economies, as well as social security crises because the number of older people claiming welfare surpasses the number of younger, working taxpayers.

Britain’s Migrant Crisis Laid Bare by Murders (Iain Martin, The Times)

On June 20, 2020, three friends were among those enjoying the early summer evening in Forbury Gardens, Reading. This was the tough first year of lockdown, but with restrictions relaxed friends could gather to socialize in the park.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Khairi Saadallah approached wielding a knife. He stabbed six people in less than 30 seconds. James Furlong, 36, Joe Ritchie-Bennett, 39, and David Wails, 49, were killed. This week, the inquest into their deaths opened. (Cont.)