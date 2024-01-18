OUR PICKS China-Manufactured Drones Pose Threat to U.S. Critical Infrastructure | Forget About Securing the Border. It Won’t Work. | Future Nuclear Success Requires Regulation Modernization, and more

Published 18 January 2024

· China-Manufactured Drones Pose Threat to U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Chinese-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), more commonly referred to as drones, continue to pose a significant risk to critical infrastructure and U.S. national security · Pentagon Restarts Meetings to Implement New Industrial Strategy

The implementation plan would include, among other details, a list of priorities to make the strategy work, ways to increase public-private partnerships and metrics for success · What the Navy Is Learning from Its Fight in the Red Sea

Which warship weapons are right for tackling the Houthi threat · Is Iowa the Next Step to Civil War?

Disunity can take decades to fester · Forget About Securing the Border. It Won’t Work.

Calls to “secure the border” have never been anything but political theater · The Billion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme That Hooked Warren Buffett and the U.S. Treasury

How a small-town auto mechanic peddling a green-energy breakthrough pulled off a massive scam · Future Nuclear Success Requires Regulation Modernization

Without modernization of its regulatory system, the future of nuclear power is questionable at best, with current regulations preventing innovation and increasing project costs

China-Manufactured Drones Pose Threat to U.S. Critical Infrastructure (CISA)

Chinese-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), more commonly referred to as drones, continue to pose a significant risk to critical infrastructure and U.S. national security. While any UAS could have vulnerabilities that enable data theft or facilitate network compromises, the People’s Republic of China (PRC) has enacted laws that provide the government with expanded legal grounds for accessing and controlling data held by firms in China. The use of Chinese-manufactured UAS requires careful consideration and potential mitigation to reduce risk to networks and sensitive information. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) encourage U.S. critical infrastructure owners and operators to procure UAS that follow secure-by design principles, including those manufactured by U.S. companies. CISA and FBI further recommend following principles and implementing cybersecurity recommendations listed in this guidance to any organization procuring and operating UAS.

Pentagon Restarts Meetings to Implement New Industrial Strategy (Noah Robertson, Defense News)

A week after releasing its first industrial strategy, the Pentagon is sprinting to meet with companies on how to put it into action.

The meetings will focus both on feedback to the strategy and on how to best implement it, said Justin McFarlin, who leads Pentagon industrial base development and international outreach, in an interview with Defense News.

This current round of engagement follows a long period of outreach last year while the strategy was being written. In total, Defense Department officials met with 100 organizations — including companies, trade associations and venture capitalists — across more than 25 engagements, he said. They’ve restarted this process as they work on the strategy’s implementation.

The plan will largely decide the strategy’s success, in no small part due to how it was written. The strategy includes few new details or assessments of the defense industry. Instead, it’s a synthesis of other recent Pentagon reports on the industrial base, meant to better marshal the department’s resources.