Published 20 January 2024

· January 6th Wasn’t an FBI Operation. And the Earth Revolves Around the Sun.

Perhaps we should be grateful that only a quarter of Americans believe this nonsense about the attack on the Capitol · Senators Seek Answers from Pentagon on Troops’ Blast Exposure

Lawmakers from both parties wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III on Thursday demanding to know what was being done to safeguard troops’ brains from the blasts caused by their own weapons · £10-a-Shot Laser Destroys Drones in “Major Defense Milestone”

DragonFire system burns through targets from miles away during test in the Hebrides and could be ready for battle in five years · How Was Chairman Milley Able to Thwart President Trump?

And how was he able to do so, given that the chairman is not in the chain of command and lacks the formal authority to check a president? · Commerce Secretary Antagonizes Chip Manufacturers Amid Conflicting AI Messaging

Perhaps if Gina Raimondo believes in maintaining the U.S. lead in AI, she should spend less time railing against the U.S. companies and engineers

January 6th Wasn’t an FBI Operation. And the Earth Revolves Around the Sun. (Chuck Rosenberg, Lawfare)

It is “ludicrous” to believe, FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress last summer, that “the violence at the Capitol on January 6 was part of some operation orchestrated by FBI sources and agents.” He is correct. It is an outrageous and nonsensical lie, propagated by scoundrels, for selfish gain. Yet, according to a recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll, 25 percent of respondents think it is either “definitely” or “probably” true that FBI operatives “organized and encouraged” that attack.

Do one in four Americans really believe this nonsense? Apparently so, and that is depressing. But, examined from a different perspective, the fact that one-quarter of Americans are so wrong about something so important seems rather ordinary. Perhaps it would be useful to put this poll in context.

For instance, according to a Public Religion Research Institute-Interfaith America March 2021 survey, 15 percent of Americans believe that “the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation.” And, according to that same survey, 39 percent of Americans believe that the virus that causes COVID-19 was developed intentionally by scientists in a lab. Both propositions are similarly ludicrous.

Americans apparently relish conspiracy theories. That is neither good nor new. But even if we turn to the physical sciences—the stuff we ostensibly learned in school—we do not do all that much better as a nation.

In 2021, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History commissioned a poll to test basic knowledge about our solar system. More than one in four Americans (29 percent) did not know how long it takes the Earth to orbit the Sun. Among respondents with college degrees, a surprising 17 percent of respondents still got that question wrong. (Cont.)