WORLD ROUNDUP Pakistan Seeks an Off-Ramp with Iran | A MAGA-Created Nightmare Is Unfolding for Ukraine | The Red Sea Crisis Proves China Was Ahead of the Curve, and more

Published 20 January 2024

· How Biden’s Immigration Fight Threatens His Biggest Foreign Policy Win

The debate over immigration in the United States is spilling over into other parts of President Biden’s agenda, particularly the war in Ukraine · In No Position to Fight a War, Pakistan Seeks an Off-Ramp with Iran

For two years, Pakistan has struggled with economic and political crises, an increase in militant attacks and souring relations with another neighbor, Afghanistan. · A MAGA-Created Nightmare Is Unfolding for Ukraine

From the beginning, far-right House Republicans have intended to kill the aid by linking it to immigration reform · North Korea Tests “Underwater Nuclear Attack Drone” as Tensions Rise

Reclusive state claims weapon is capable of unleashing a ‘radioactive tsunami’ on enemy ships · The Red Sea Crisis Proves China Was Ahead of the Curve

The Belt and Road Initiative wasn’t a sinister plot. It was a blueprint for what every nation needs in an age of uncertainty and disruption · Why Israel Is Taking the Genocide Case Seriously

What’s happening at The Hague isn’t political theater

How Biden’s Immigration Fight Threatens His Biggest Foreign Policy Win (Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Erica L. Green, New York Times)

The soaring number of people crossing into the United States from Mexico has been a political vulnerability for President Biden for the past three years, chipping away at his approval rating and opening him up to political attacks.

But now, the crisis is threatening to upend America’s support for the war in Ukraine, throwing the centerpiece of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy into jeopardy.

After a meeting with Mr. Biden at the White House on Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson insisted that the Republican-led House would not pass legislation to send aid to Ukraine unless Democrats agreed to sweeping new restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

And even if the two sides do come to some sort of agreement, many Republicans, especially in the House, would be loath to give an election-year win to Mr. Biden on an issue that has given them a powerful line of criticism toward the White House. The issue is also at the center of the candidacy of Mr. Biden’s likely opponent this fall, former President Donald J. Trump.

The stalemate shows how the debate over immigration in the United States is no longer just about the border. The issue is spilling over into other parts of Mr. Biden’s agenda, taking on outsize influence as Republicans use it to block the president’s top foreign policy priorities.

In No Position to Fight a War, Pakistan Seeks an Off-Ramp with Iran (Christina Goldbaum and Salman Masood, New York Times)

When Iran and Pakistan traded airstrikes this week, both targeting what they said were militant camps, the exchange raised fears that the upheaval sweeping the Middle East was moving into new territory.

To Pakistan, which was hit first, it was important to send a clear message that violations of its sovereignty would not be tolerated. But the Pakistani military quickly followed its retaliatory action with another message — one that showed its desire to contain the tensions, a wish driven in no small part by the immense strain the country was under even before the Iran clash. (Cont.)