WORLD ROUNDUP Estonia Learns Lessons from Finland’s WWII Experience | What Happens If the West Abandons Ukraine? | Giant Temple a Triumph for India’s Hindu Nationalists, and more

Published 22 January 2024

· China Harasses Taiwan with Balloons, Warplanes and Drones

Tactics echo those used by Beijing before the island’s presidential election earlier this month · Estonia Learns Lessons from Finland’s Resistance to Russian Aggression

NATO Baltic state is preparing for the worst after the invasion of Ukraine, with defense education a compulsory subject in all schools · The Small Print Leaving UK Plc Exposed to “Nuclear Level” Cyber Attacks

Businesses are scrambling to protect themselves against a rival superpower · What Happens If the West Abandons Ukraine?

If Ukraine capitulates for lack of Western aid, Putin would then set his sights on NATO countries, beginning with Poland · Modi Opens a Giant Temple in a Triumph for India’s Hindu Nationalists

The temple inaugurated by the prime minister is on the disputed site of a centuries-old mosque destroyed in a Hindu mob attack that set a precedent of impunity against Muslims · Another Trump Presidency Won’t Much Change U.S. Foreign Policy

The world’s fears are mostly exaggerated · Can Historical Cases of Negotiated Settlements Inform the Debate on Post-Conflict Gaza?

There is historical precedent based on how other insurgencies have ended if there is political leadership on both sides willing to take calculated risks

China Harasses Taiwan with Balloons, Warplanes and Drones (Gavin Blair, The Times)

China has continued harassing Taiwan with balloons, warplanes and naval ships sent over and around the island, the government in Taipei said on Monday.

Six Chinese balloons either flew over the island or through airspace just north of it, part of an increasing trend although their purpose has not been publicly announced.

The Taiwan defense ministry noted the balloon sightings on a list of activity by the People’s Liberation Army of China in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. Five of the balloons flew just north of a major naval base at Keelung, while one was spotted near the southern city of Pingtung.

From Sunday to Monday morning four Chinese warplanes and four naval ships were also seen around the island, according to the defense ministry.

The tactics echo those used by Beijing in the lead-up to Taiwan’s recent presidential election.

Estonia Learns Lessons from Finland’s Resistance to Russian Aggression (Oliver Moody, The Times)

Estonia is preparing for the worst. In the light of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Baltic state has this year made defense education a compulsory subject in all of its schools, as a preparation for conscription.

They learn about the theory and practice of warfare and how to act in a civil crisis during 35 hours of tuition. The textbook does not mince its words. “Russia’s hostile aims present a long-term military threat to Estonia,” it says in the introduction.

Every Estonian family knows what this entails. For 65 years of the 20th century the country was under Russian and then Soviet rule. Thousands were executed and tens of thousands deported to the depths of Siberia. Many never came back.