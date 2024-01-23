WORLD ROUNDUP The Flawed Logic of a Houthi Terror Designation | The Reason China Can’t Stop Its Decline | EU’s Top Diplomat Accuses Israel of Funding Hamas, and more

Published 23 January 2024

· Houthis Seek More Iranian Weapons to Step Up Red Sea Attacks, Intel Shows

Houthis appear determined to continue attacking international shipping · U.K. Police Warn of ‘Unprecedented’ Rise in Terrorism Threat Amid Israel-Hamas War

Threats have increased since the militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7 · Exclusive: Alleged Qatar Spy Operation Said to Have Targeted GOP Lawmakers Opposed to Muslim Brotherhood

Qatar paid Americans to hack the emails of U.S. organizations critical of Qatar’s support of Hamas · EU’s Top Diplomat Accuses Israel of Funding Hamas

“Hamas was financed by the Israeli government in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority,”EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said · The Flawed Logic of a Houthi Terror Designation

Escalation against the Houthis is neither achieving regional stability nor bolstering American credibility · Three Dangerous Cold War Myths About Nuclear Policy

If flawed historical analogies are employed to shape nuclear policy, Washington’s unilateral restraint could actually weaken deterrence · The Reason China Can’t Stop Its Decline

The conventional wisdom on China has shifted but still misses the bigger picture

Houthis Seek More Iranian Weapons to Step Up Red Sea Attacks, Intel Shows (Erin Banco and Lara Seligman, Politico)

Recent intelligence gathered by the U.S. and other Western countries indicates Iran-backed Houthi rebels are seeking more weapons from Tehran, raising concerns that the militant group is determined to continue attacks on shipping in the Red Sea and threatening a wider conflict in the Middle East. U.S. officials have for at least a month analyzed information on the Houthis’ planning for the stepped-up attacks, including their attempts to procure additional weapons needed to launch missiles at freighters, according to a readout of the intelligence obtained by POLITICO and a U.S. official familiar with the matter. The intelligence also indicated that the group may try to attack Western forces in the region. Yet it is not clear if the recent strikes by the U.S. in Yemen have shifted the Houthis’ planning for those types of attacks. The developments come days after President Joe Biden acknowledged that U.S.-led strikes against the group have failed to stop attacks from the militants on commercial shipping, while also vowing to continue hitting sites in Yemen to sap the Houthis’ capabilities and break their will.

U.K. Police Warn of ‘Unprecedented’ Rise in Terrorism Threat Amid Israel-Hamas War (Mallory Moench, Time)

The head of counter-terrorism policing in the U.K. warned there has been an “unprecedented” spike in terrorism threats since the Israel-Hamas war began in October. Metropolitan Police assistant commissioner Matt Jukes told a gathering of journalists on Friday that there has been a 25% rise in counter-terrorism intelligence, which is “a significant increase,” Sky News reported. He said the war had created a “radicalization moment,” which had the potential to push people toward terrorism, per the BBC. “It’s hard to remember a more unstable, dangerous and uncertain world,” Jukes, the U.K.’s most senior counter-terrorism officer, said. Threats have increased since the militant group Hamas, which governs Gaza, attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking some 240 hostage. Israel responded by bombarding and invading the territory, killing 24,762 people as of Friday, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The conflict has ignited protests and hate crimes against both Muslims and Jews around the world.