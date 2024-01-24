WORLD ROUNDUP Donald Trump Could Betray Taiwan | Six Steps Israel Must Take to Win the War | Nuclear Deterrence Is an Existential Threat, and more

Published 25 January 2024

· Donald Trump Could Betray Taiwan

Taiwan’s unfortunate fate is that it will always be vulnerable to a sellout by the U.S. This danger may be increasing, because Republican politicians who style themselves as China hawks and Taiwan supporters are backing the wrong presidential candidate in Donald Trump. · Anti-EU Populists Poised to Dominate in European Elections

Rise of hard-right and Eurosceptic parties predicted to upend bloc’s traditional centrist leaning · How Can Taiwan Manage an Angry China?

A new president means another round of reaction from Beijing · Six Steps Israel Must Take to Win the War

Netanyahu needs to scale back war aims and compromise on core issues · Were the Saudis Right About the Houthis After All?

For years, Riyadh struggled to convince its Western allies that the Yemeni militia posed a serious threat · Nuclear Deterrence Is the Existential Threat, Not the Nuclear Ban Treaty

The overarching assumption of nuclear deterrence is that the existence of nuclear weapons can continue indefinitely without anything ever going wrong, leading to the theory’s most concerning aspect: lack of plan B. · Only Regional Cooperation Can Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

The future of the Middle East depends not only on the integrity of borders but also on our ability to take a leap of faith and forge a shared regional vision

Donald Trump Could Betray Taiwan (Denny Roy, National Interest)

In an interview with Fox News on January 21, Trump declined to say whether or not he would order U.S. forces to intervene if China attacked Taiwan. With the interviewer having raised the topic of Taiwan, the next thing out of Trump’s mouth was an economic grievance: “Taiwan did take all of our chip business,” he said. “They took our business away. We should have stopped them.”

Trump’s approaches to China and Taiwan, however, are atypical in the policy-making community and would bend U.S. policy toward an orientation substantially different from the approach that either of Trump’s main rivals, President Joe Biden or alternative Republican contender Nikki Haley, would likely pursue.

In addition to being transactional, Trump is uninterested in promoting or defending a liberal international order. He has always been unduly fixated on the trade deficit with China, saying less about either the geostrategic competition between China and America or the negative effect of Chinese global influence on international rules and norms.

Anti-EU Populists Poised to Dominate in European Elections (Bruno Waterfield, The Times)

Europe faces a political earthquake with “anti-European populists” poised to be the main winners in continent-wide elections this June, according to a new forecast.

A close ally of President Macron has warned that the EU will become “ungovernable” unless the populist march is stopped in its tracks over the coming months.

“Populists and nationalists are on the rise almost everywhere in Europe,” a senior European government source said. “Unless pro-Europeans can convince people we are heading to extremes, then Europe will become ungovernable.”

How Can Taiwan Manage an Angry China? (ChinaFile Contributors, Foreign Policy)

Lai Ching-te is now president-elect of Taiwan, after a hard-fought race in which Beijing made its preference for his opponents clear. Lai is an outspoken advocate for Taiwan’s sovereignty, though he has said he wants to keep the status quo with China and that there is no need to declare independence since it is already a de facto reality.

How can Taipei best negotiate another rocky period with China? What role should Washington play—and what should it avoid?