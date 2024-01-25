OUR PICKS The Burgeoning Science of Search and Rescue | Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections Isn’t Old News | Why FEMA Is Changing Rules for Disaster Aid, and more

Published 25 January 2024

· Notorious Spyware Maker NSO Group Is Quietly Plotting a Comeback

NSO Group, creator of the infamous Pegasus spyware, is spending millions on lobbying in Washington while taking advantage of the Israel-Hamas war to paint itself as essential for global security · Two Nations, a Horrible Accident, and the Urgent Need to Understand the Laws of Space

Welcome to the world’s foremost training ground for saving space from disasters, disputes, and—perhaps one day—colonizers named Musk · Did China Keep the COVID Virus Sequence Secret for Weeks?

In outbreak response, speed is critical as authorities seek to quickly determine the cause of a disease and prevent it from spreading. A new report is now raising fresh questions about China’s early response to COVID-19. · Foreign Interference in U.S. Elections Isn’t Old News

False narratives, new technologies, and the potential for political violence are intensifying an already fraught election cycle · Feds to Compete for Cyber Glory at Fifth Annual President’s Cup

CISA officials say the annual cybersecurity game aims to highlight the cyber-talented and educate the rest · Far-Right Extremist Arrested After 4 Years of Social Media DIY Chemical Weapons Tutorials, FBI Alleges

Wisconsin man posted on Facebook a video a tutorial on how to produce an “acid gun” which would spray sulfuric acid at targets to disfigure or seriously injure them · The Burgeoning Science of Search and Rescue

By analyzing reports of people who got off-track, researchers are advancing the science of “lost person behavior.” · Why FEMA Is Changing Rules for Disaster Aid

Starting in March, FEMA plans to change its rules to provide assistance to more people

Notorious Spyware Maker NSO Group Is Quietly Plotting a Comeback (Vas Panagiotopoulos, Wired)

On New Year’s Eve, NSO Group—the Israel-based company behind the Pegasus spyware, one of the world’s most sophisticated cyberweapons—quietly released a new transparency report.

The 27-page document is carefully worded—even apologetic—and is intended to demonstrate resilience, progress, and responsibility to further strengthen the company’s human rights compliance program. It claims the company has “opened 19 investigations into allegations of potential product misuse,” which resulted in the “suspension or termination” of six customer accounts. The document even has a dedicated section on journalists, a significant group among as many as 50,000 people worldwide who’ve been targeted by Pegasus, a list that also includes activists, heads of state, and other public figures in more than 50 countries.

NSO Group’s new transparency report—its first in more than two years—arrives amid an apparent push by the spyware vendor to revamp its tarnished image and reverse US regulations that have damaged its business. To achieve its goal, the cyber-intelligence firm is conducting a multimillion-dollar lobbying campaign that attempts to position the company’s spyware as essential for global security.

Two Nations, a Horrible Accident, and the Urgent Need to Understand the Laws of Space (Khari Johnson, Wired)

In the beginning there was only one.

It looked like an aluminum beach ball with four car antennas sticking out. Stuffed with radio transmitters, history’s first human-made satellite emitted a spectral beeping signal from its solitary orbit for just three weeks before its batteries died. That was enough to terrify the world.

The Soviet Union’s 1957 surprise launch of Sputnik was, famously, the jump scare that startled the United States into a space race. But in a lesser-known series of events, Sputnik’s appearance also frightened many of Earth’s non-superpowers into taking decisive action. Facing the real possibility—just 12 years after Hiroshima—that Moscow and Washington were about to turn the commanding heights of space into rival platforms for mass annihilation, a group of diplomats at the United Nations began looking for a way to preemptively contain the two rivals. As NASA and the Soviet Space Agency jockeyed to outdo each other’s rockets, a UN committee slogged for 10 years to come up with a treaty that could successfully balance the interests of Russia, the US, and the rest of the world, before it was too late. (Cont.)