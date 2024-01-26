OUR PICKS The Russian Hack of Microsoft: Lessons for Cybersecurity | The War Powers Resolution and the Counter-Houthi Mission | Elon Musk Is Spreading Election Misinformation, and more

· The War Powers Resolution and the Counter-Houthi Mission

The Biden Administration’s options for skirting a War Powers Resolution deadline in its Houthi attacks · Trump Becoming Biggest Obstacle to Border Deal to Fund Ukraine, Israel

Trump has used inflammatory anti-immigration language on the campaign trail, including that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.” · Trump Strengthens Grip on Capitol Hill as He Presses Toward Nomination

The former president’s opposition has all but killed the prospects for a bipartisan border deal, reflecting how his influence in Congress has grown as he gains ground in the Republican primary · Elon Musk Is Spreading Election Misinformation, but X’s Fact Checkers Are Long Gone

Elon Musk is using his X account to spread many of Trump’s false claims about the American voting system, but this time, there are no fact checkers to alert readers to the falsehoods: Musk has fired them all. · Republican-Appointed Judge Denounces Republican Distortions of Jan. 6

In a scathing statement, a Reagan appointee quoted statements about the riot that appeared to be from several Republican politicians and called them “preposterous” · White Supremacist Group Member Convicted of Federal Hate Crime for Defacing Michigan Synagogue with Neo-Nazi Symbols

Convicted man was a member of The Base, a multi-state, white supremacist group · The Russian Hack of Microsoft: Lessons for Cybersecurity

The rudimentary hack suggests a significant impact from new SEC disclosure rules and continued impunity for foreign hackers · DHS Funding, Tied Up in Border Talks, Stalls Appropriations Deal

Republicans want more for immigration enforcement; Democrats push other nondefense priorities · Far-Right Extremists Are Organizing an Armed Convoy to the Texas Border

The Take Back Our Border channel on Telegram now has over 1,000 members, some of whom are invoking a new Civil War

The War Powers Resolution and the Counter-Houthi Mission (Jack Goldsmith and, Matt Gluck, Lawfare)

The Biden administration has a War Powers Resolution (WPR) deadline problem in connection with its campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis. The problem is that the WPR requires the president to terminate any use of U.S. armed forces introduced into hostilities within 60 (or, in the case of military need to protect the troops, 90) days unless Congress declares war or authorizes force. It appears that the administration introduced armed forces at least as of Jan. 11. That would mean that the administration would need to secure congressional authorization for the Houthi attacks by no later than April 11—unless it can find legal arguments that avoid this conclusion. This article examines four such arguments.

Trump Becoming Biggest Obstacle to Border Deal to Fund Ukraine, Israel (Patsy Widakuswara, VOW News)

A deal that would free up $106 billion in foreign aid spending for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, while tightening rules on immigration that the White House and senators from both parties have worked on for months, is under threat to be torpedoed by former President Donald Trump.

Backed by voters who consider immigration the most important issue in the 2024 race, Trump won in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday after securing a victory in Iowa last week.

Trump has used inflammatory anti-immigration language on the campaign trail, including that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country.”

Trump Strengthens Grip on Capitol Hill as He Presses Toward Nomination (Annie Karni, New York Times)

For months, Senate Republicans have been working with Democrats on a deal they have described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for a conservative border security bill, and for weeks, they have hinted that they are tantalizingly close to an agreement.

Their timing could not be worse.

As former President Donald J. Trump moves closer to becoming his party’s presidential nominee and Republican lawmakers consolidate behind him, he is wielding a heavier hand than any time since leaving office over his party’s agenda in Congress. His vocal opposition to the emerging border compromise has all but killed the measure’s chances in a divided Congress as he puts his own hard-line immigration policies once again at the center of his presidential campaign. (Cont.)