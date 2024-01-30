WORLD ROUNDUP 3 Options for How Biden Could Respond to Iran | The Philippines Calls for a South China Sea Paradigm Shift | Iran’s Proxies Are Out of Control, and more

Published 30 January 2024

· 3 Options for How Biden Could Respond to Iran

Hawks want strikes on Tehran, but others advise a more limited approach · Why the ICJ Ruling Misses the Mark: Mitigating Civilian Harm with An Enemy Engaged in Human Shielding

There are in fact two sets of hostages in the current crisis: the roughly one hundred Israeli hostages that remain captive in Gaza and the Palestinian civilians tragically caught in between Israel’s attempt to defend itself and Hamas’s underground infrastructure. · Water Wars: The Philippines Calls for a South China Sea Paradigm Shift

The Philippines continues to resist China’s territorial claims; Presidents Biden and Xi meet in California; China and the U.S. reopen stalled military communications; and more · Will Artificial Intelligence Lead to War?

The impact of generative AI on Asian deterrence is not well understood and may create greater risks of conflict · Iran’s Proxies Are Out of Control

By tying Iran’s fate to an unruly Axis, Khamenei has endangered his country and put it at serious risk of war · To Deter China, Transform the Pacific Deterrence Initiative

Three things are required to enable the PDI to meet its vital objectives

3 Options for How Biden Could Respond to Iran (Jack Detsch, Foreign Policy)

For weeks, the Biden administration has tried to use a limited approach to stop attacks by Iran-backed militants in Iraq and Syria—who have targeted U.S. service members in those countries 165 times since October, according to one U.S. official—in an effort to prevent the conflict in the Middle East, which has already expanded beyond the Gaza Strip to include southern Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, from escalating into a full-fledged regional war. In response, the Biden administration has responded with eight rounds of airstrikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq and Syria since October, and a similar number of strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group in Yemen.

Now, under immense pressure in Washington after the deadliest attack on U.S. service members in the region in four years, Biden himself appears to be indicating that the status quo of limited strikes on Iranian-backed militia bases in Iraq and Syria and shooting Houthi missiles off of their launchers in Yemen is not going to cut it anymore.

“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” Biden said at an event in South Carolina on Sunday. “And we shall respond.”

But how might Biden do so? As the U.S. Defense Department draws up military plans for Biden to consider, Foreign Policy talked to a range of former officials and experts about what his options are. They outlined three potential ways forward: striking inside Iran, hitting Iranian targets in the region, or pursuing diplomacy.