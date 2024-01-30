OUR PICKS COVID-19 & Biological Weapons | It’s Morning Again in Pennsylvania | Electric Planes, and more

Immigration Is Not an “Invasion” under the Constitution (Frank O. Bowman III, Just Security)

Republican politicians have embraced immigration as a potent political issue. In addition to making conventional arguments that the Biden administration’s border policies are bad and should move voters in the upcoming election to reject both President Joe Biden and Democrats generally, certain Republican state officials and members of Congress have taken to characterizing the increased flow of undocumented migrants as an “invasion” and to claiming that administration policies violate Article IV of the U.S. Constitution which provides that, “The United States shall … protect each [state] against invasion.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbot has used this “invasion” claim to justify open defiance of federal supremacy over control of the national border. And some Republicans pushing impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have alleged that he violated the Constitution by failing to protect the states against the supposed immigrant “invasion” (although the most recent iteration of proposed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas does not rely on the constitutional “invasion” claim, instead claiming that Mayorkas “refused to comply” with federal immigration law, among other arguments).

The causes of and solutions for the current migration surge are fairly debatable. However, the claim that a large increase in the number of would-be migrants gaining entry at the southern border constitutes an “invasion” under Article IV is constitutional nonsense. It cannot be sustained by any reasonable reading of the text of the Constitution, the original understanding of the Constitution, or subsequent interpretations of the Constitution by courts or constitutional scholars.

The ‘Take Our Border Back’ Convoy Is Already a Complete Mess (David Gilbert, Wired)

On Monday morning, the organizers of the Take Our Border Back convoy kicked off their road trip to the Texas–Mexico border in Virginia Beach. Though they claimed that up to 40,000 trucks would be joining, only 20 vehicles made up the convoy as it rolled into Jacksonville, Florida, 14 hours later. The promised support had not materialized—not a single truck showed up, tires were reportedly slashed, participants got lost, and paranoia struck the group. In short, the convoy was a complete mess.