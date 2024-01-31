OUR PICKS Artificial Intelligence Can Reshape Homeland Security in 2024 | U.S. Steel Acquisition Bolsters American Competition with China | Reflectors in Space Could Improve Solar Farms, and more

Published 31 January 2024

· House Panel Approves Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas

In a party-line vote, Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee recommended that the House impeach the homeland security secretary over his handling of the border · How the Border Crisis Shattered Biden’s Immigration Hopes

An examination of President Biden’s record reveals how he failed to overcome a surge in new arrivals and political obstacles in both parties · China Decries Interrogations, Deportations of Students at US Entry Points

Some Chinese students have been interrogated for hours, had their electronic devices checked and in some cases were forcibly deported from the country · How Artificial Intelligence Can Reshape Homeland Security in 2024

The DHS is on a mission to make sure customer experience (CX) permeates through everything the agency does, and AI can help · Idaho Senate Passes Bill to Define ‘Domestic Terrorism’ as Activity Associated with Foreign Groups

Bill’s sponsor, Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, says bill protects free speech, due process in light of school board controversies during COVID-19 pandemic · Reflectors in Space Could Make Solar Farms on Earth Work for Longer Every Day

Unlike proposals to build solar power stations in space and transmit energy down to earth, all the generation would still happen down here · U.S. Steel Acquisition Bolsters American Competition with China

A Japanese bid for U.S. Steel won’t threaten national security, quite the contrary.

House Panel Approves Impeachment Charges Against Mayorkas (Karoun Demirjian, New York Times)

The House Homeland Security Committee approved two articles of impeachment early Wednesday against Alejandro N. Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, over his handling of the southwestern border, as Republicans raced forward with a partisan indictment of President Biden’s immigration policies.

In an 18-to-15 party-line vote, the panel endorsed a resolution charging Mr. Mayorkas with refusing to uphold the law and breaching the public trust by failing to choke off a surge of migrants across the United States border with Mexico.

It set the stage for a House vote as soon as next week on an impeachment that would be an extraordinary escalation of a political feud between Republicans and Democrats over immigration, further elevating the issue at the start of an election year in which it is expected to be a main focus.

The G.O.P. was plowing forward without producing evidence that Mr. Mayorkas committed a crime or acts of corruption, arguing instead that the Biden administration border policies he implemented ran afoul of the law. Legal scholars, including prominent conservatives, have argued that the effort is a perversion of the constitutional power of impeachment, and Democrats remained solidly opposed.

How the Border Crisis Shattered Biden’s Immigration Hopes (Michael D. Shear, Hamed Aleaziz and Zolan Kanno-Youngs, New York Times)

On President Biden’s first day in office, he paused nearly all deportations. He vowed to end the harsh practices of the Trump administration, show compassion toward those wishing to come to the United States and secure the southern border.

For Mr. Biden, it was a matter of principle. He wanted to show the world that the United States was a humane nation, while also demonstrating to his fellow citizens that government could work again.

But those early promises have largely been set aside as chaos engulfs the border and imperils Mr. Biden’s re-election hopes. The number of people crossing into the United States has reached record levels, more than double than in the Trump years. The asylum system is still all but broken. (Cont.)