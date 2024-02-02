OUR PICKS The Top Threats Facing the 2024 Election | Where’s the Federal Legislation for State Water Utility Cybersecurity? | US Schools Not Immune from Rise in Hate Crimes, and more

Authorities are working toward figuring out how to thwart the potential threats · State Watchdog Promises Full Inspection of Troubled West Virginia Jails and Prisons

Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Mike Honaker told lawmakers Thursday he’s inspecting the state’s 23 jails and prisons and expects to provide a full report in June · Where’s the Federal Legislation for State Water Utility Cybersecurity?

Recent cyberattacks against local water utilities revealed lapses in their cybersecurity hygiene. Will Congress intervene? · What We Know About China’s Alleged State-backed Hacking

U.S. successfully dismantled a China-based hacking network known as “Volt Typhoon” · Binance Sued by Hamas Hostage, Families of Victims in Attack First legal case resulting from the 7 Oct. attack likely to be followed by many others · US Schools Not Immune from Rise in Hate Crimes

The FBI finds that 10% of all hate crimes in the U.S. in 2022 took place at schools, making them the country’s third most common location for hate crimes · Building an Early Warning System for LLM-aided Biological Threat Creation

OpenAI is developing a blueprint for evaluating the risk that a large language model (LLM) could aid someone in creating a biological threat · Towards Risk Analysis of the Impact of AI on the Deliberate Biological Threat Landscape

The perception that the convergence of biological engineering and artificial intelligence (AI) could enable increased biorisk has recently drawn attention to the governance of biotechnology and artificial intelligence · Could a Giant Parasol in Outer Space Help Solve the Climate Crisis?

Interest in sun shields, once a fringe idea, has grown. Now, a team of scientists says it could launch a prototype within a few years

President Biden’s Supply Chain Resilience Executive Order Signals Work for U.S. Businesses (Kate Vitasek, Forbes)

President Biden’s Executive Order from the White House on supply chain resiliency signifies an important turning point for U.S. businesses, regarding supply chain management.

The plan, revealed at the inaugural meeting of the Council On Supply Chain Resilience on November 29, 2023, encompasses more than 30 targeted actions. The briefing room statement shared the goal is to “help Americans get the products they need when they need them, enable reliable deliveries for businesses, strengthen our agriculture and food systems and support good-paying, union jobs here at home.”

The November Executive Order is a follow-up to Biden’s original Executive Order On American Supply Chains from back in February of 2021, calling for a review of America’s supply chains.

The Top Threats Facing the 2024 Election (Sasha Pezenik and Josh Margolin, ABC News)

The 2024 presidential election is likely to face a complicated array of threats, from voter manipulation to physical violence, according to a new federal assessment — and authorities are already trying to figure out how to handle them.

The confidential analysis, compiled by the Department of Homeland Security, outlines concerns about online activity that could threaten the election’s legitimacy, potential real-world plots that could result in attacks — and the urgent need to thwart them in time.

“Threat actors intent on harming Americans through the use of violence may become more aggressive as Election Day approaches and may seek to engage in or provoke violence at voting locations, government facilities, public meetings, ballot drop box locations, or private-sector vendor locations that support elections,” according to the Jan. 2 DHS bulletin, obtained by ABC News.

The risk looms far beyond the security at local polling places, the document notes, from attempts to “intimidate election workers or election officials,” to potential cyber attacks on “election infrastructure, campaigns, candidates, public officials or political organizations,” to foreign influence operations “designed to undermine” the democratic “processes and institutions, steer policy, sway public opinion or sow division.”

The new assessment comes more than nine months before Election Day, as partisan tensions at home are already at a fever pitch, multiple wars are being waged abroad and political violence has already broken out overseas.