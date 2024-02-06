OUR PICKS: CONSPIRACY THEORIES Taylor Swift and the Profound Weirdness of MAGA | Online Conspiracy Theories Are Creating a New Age of Unproven Medical Treatments | Why We Want to Believe When the Facts Often Aren’t There, and more

Published 6 February 2024

· Trump Pushes Immigration Conspiracy Theories and Mass Deportations

Former President Donald J. Trump suggested to Fox News that China was orchestrating illegal immigration and that Latin American governments were picking criminals to send to the United States · How Taylor Swift Became the Latest Target of Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists

Major right-wing conspiracies are now revolving around the music icon and her football star boyfriend · Taylor Swift, Donald Trump and the Right’s Abnormality Problem

Trump is a great abnormalizer, but so are the various fixations and follies that take shape in his wake — like the very-online right’s bizarre reaction to the romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: · Taylor Swift and the Profound Weirdness of MAGA

Hatred makes people gullible and foolish. That’s a key lesson of the MAGA right’s deeply strange turn against Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce: MAGA isn’t just deeply angry, it’s become deeply weird. · Miracle Cures: Online Conspiracy Theories Are Creating a New Age of Unproven Medical Treatments

These online communities of conspiracists were thriving long before the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw an explosion of false claims about vaccines, communicable diseases and even basic medical science · Conspiracy Theorists Spread New Fake Story About Chabad Tunnel ‘Collapsing’

The heavily politicized drama over an illegal excavation under a synagogue in Brooklyn has produced even more misinformation · Conspiracy Theories: Why We Want to Believe When the Facts Often Aren’t There

Psychologists say conspiracy theories survive because humans have a basic need to explain the world around them · Wellness Influencers Fueled Pandemic Misinformation. Now They’re Targeting Another Crisis

While conspiracy theories about the Hawaii wildfires spread across the internet last year, it may seem surprising they were also seized upon by part of the wellness community

Trump Pushes Immigration Conspiracy Theories and Mass Deportations (Maggie Astor, New York Times)

Former President Donald J. Trump, in an interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday, suggested falsely that Latin American governments were picking the citizens they didn’t want and shipping them to the U.S. border, resurrecting a claim that was central to his 2016 campaign.

He also accused the Chinese Communist Party — without providing any evidence — of orchestrating illegal immigration into the United States, and said he believed China would try to interfere in the presidential election, adding that he liked President Xi Jinping “a lot.”

Asked on “Sunday Morning Futures” by the interviewer, Maria Bartiromo, whether he thought “military-aged men” from China were “being directed by the Communist Party to come here,” Mr. Trump said: “I believe so.”

Referring to a recent incident in New York City in which a group of men identified by police officials as migrants from Latin America attacked police officers, Mr. Trump said: “The heads of these countries are smart. They’re not sending the people that are doing a great job and that they love in the country. They’re sending people, for the most part, that they don’t want, and they’re putting them into caravans.”

That statement echoed one of the most incendiary lines from his first campaign announcement speech in 2015: “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best,” he said at the time, continuing: “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” He also has repeatedly and falsely said that migrants from South and Central America are coming from “mental institutions” and jails.

How Taylor Swift Became the Latest Target of Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorists (Laura Barron-Lopes and Layla Quran, PBS)

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs upset the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, but some of the attention was focused on one person in the stands, singer Taylor Swift. Major right-wing conspiracies are now revolving around the music icon and her football star boyfriend.

“We live in a world that is animated by chaos for the most part and conspiracy theories help explain that chaos,” says Joan Donovan of Boston University. (Cont.)