WORLD ROUNDUP The Cuban Regime’s Triple Threat | The Good and the Bad for Biden in Southeast Asia | How Primed for War Is China?, and more

Published 6 February 2024

· How Trump Is Already Damaging U.S. National Interests

Self-absorbed and easily swayed by honeyed words and calculated attention from autocrats, a Trump return would raise foundational questions about America’s trustworthiness · The Good and the Bad for Biden in Southeast Asia

Three years on, the administration’s policy has bright spots—but still lacks a clear strategy for the region · How Primed for War Is China?

Risk signals for a conflict are flashing red · In Turkey, Atlanticism Does Not Mean Liberalism

Ankara finally ratified Stockholm’s NATO accession, but it must still find a democratic resolution to the Kurdish question · The Cuban Regime’s Triple Threat

The Havana dictatorship must be held accountable for its destabilizing behavior · Halfway Deal: How Joe Biden Can Cap North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons Program

A deal would cap the size of North Korea’s nuclear arsenal by verifiably dismantling its nuclear production facilities while also instituting bans on nuclear and long-range missile testing

How Trump Is Already Damaging U.S. National Interests (Editorial Board, Washington Post)

Assuming they do end up facing each other in November, Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump will offer voters a stark choice between the former’s support for the network of alliances and international institutions the United States helped create after World War II and the latter’s “America First” approach. In that sense, U.S. voters will not be choosing a direction for their country alone but for the world as a whole.

The assumption underlying such institutions as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the mutual defense agreements that bind the United States with Japan and South Korea is that security is not a zero-sum proposition. By committing resources over extended periods and combining them, taking mutual advantage of differing capabilities, countries can make themselves far safer than would have been possible if they acted unilaterally or in temporary concert. Mr. Biden believes this is still a workable model, which is why he is trying to apply and expand it to deter the challenge to NATO posed by Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Mr. Trump, by contrast, has repeatedly depicted security alliances not as prudent long-term investments but as free rides for allies who get U.S. protection but do not shoulder their fair share of the defense burden. This is why Mr. Trump is pushing to end America’s support for Ukraine and hinting at a separate peace of some kind with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. His campaign website promises “fundamentally reevaluating NATO’s purpose and NATO’s mission.”

Self-absorbed and easily swayed by honeyed words and calculated attention from autocrats such as North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, he inconsistently directs venom at China’s predatory trade practices and admiration for that country’s leader, Xi Jinping. This sows uncertainty not just in Taiwan but also the wider range of allies and partners that includes Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia and India. The Eurasia Group, a risk consultancy, has warned that a Trump return would raise foundational questions about America’s trustworthiness as well as “the credibility of its commitments to foreign partners, and the durability of its role as the [linchpin] of the global security order.” We wish it were exaggerating.