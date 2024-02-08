WORLD ROUNDUP Reinforcing the Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime | Foreign Funded Lawfare Threatens American National Security | Saving Representative Democracy from Online Trolls, and more

Published 7 February 2024

· The War Ended Israel’s Democracy Protests, but Not the Threat to Democracy

Ultimately, the goal of much of the political right is reducing or eliminating constraints on the power of the parliament and the executive branch. A potential result would be an autocracy of the most recently elected majority. · Sweden Ends Investigation into Nord Stream Blasts Due to Jurisdiction Issues

Western officials initially blamed Russia for the blasts, which all but destroyed the pipelines · Saving Representative Democracy from Online Trolls

Over the past year, platforms such as Meta, X and YouTube have de-emphasized content moderation and rolled back policies that kept hate, harassment and lies in check · Reinforcing the Nuclear Nonproliferation Regime

The increasing frequency of counterproliferation attacks demonstrates the importance of bolstering international nonproliferation efforts · Deadly, Cheap and Widespread: How Iran-Supplied Drones Are Changing the Nature of Warfare

Attacks using Shahed drones have been carried out by militias in the Middle East and Russia in Ukraine · Foreign Funded Lawfare Threatens American National Security

Effective regulations regarding the third-party funding of mass tort litigations must be implemented to combat the emerging threat of industrial espionage · Does Ukraine Offer Lessons for Taiwan?

Two years in, IR experts are divided on whether the U.S. response to Russia’s war will deter a Chinese invasion

The War Ended Israel’s Democracy Protests, but Not the Threat to Democracy (Gershom Gorenberg, New York Times)

In a single decision handed down on Jan. 1, the court ruled on two issues. The first concerned an overarching principle: The court affirmed that it could overrule even constitutional measures if they violated core democratic principles. An overwhelming 13 of the 15 justices concurred on that point, establishing, as a result, a protection against the government exploiting basic laws to hurt democracy.

The second issue was narrower, as was the majority: by an 8-7 vote, the justices ruled that the intensely controversial law passed last summer that crippled judicial review of government actions is inimical to democracy — and overturned it.

This is good news, and a reminder that Israel is not only a country of its current extreme leaders. The government’s power grab provoked broad, peaceful public resistance and has now been blocked by a courageous court.

But the domestic conflict over the future of democracy is not over. It has at most been postponed until after the war ends.

Ultimately, the goal for much of the political right is reducing or eliminating constraints on the power of the parliament and the executive branch. A potential result would be an autocracy of the most recently elected majority. Against that, the outgoing chief justice Esther Hayut ringingly asserted in her opinion that Israel’s constitutional tradition “informs us in a clear voice” that its identity is “as a Jewish and democratic state.” Democracy, she wrote, requires free elections, recognition of basic human rights and the rule of law — and separation of powers and an independent judiciary. Judicial oversight of parliament is necessary, she ruled.

Given how easily parliament can approve basic laws — measures designated as part of Israel’s incomplete Constitution — that might subvert the state’s democratic identity, judicial oversight is needed, Hayut concluded. The Supreme Court has the power to decide when the Knesset enacts a basic law that exceeds parliamentary authority in an “extreme and unusual” manner.

An overwhelming majority of the court concurred with that position. Potentially, this is a turning point, a victory for democracy in its liberal form.