OUR PICKS The Difficulties of Defining “Secure-by-Design” | Biden Can, But Shouldn’t, Federalize the Texas National Guard | Even Normal Bad Weather Is Turning Severe, and more

Published 7 February 2024

The Supreme Court Should Let the States Decide Whether Trump Should Be on Their Ballots (Akhil Reed Amar, New York Times)

The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Thursday about whether Colorado may keep Donald Trump off the presidential ballot because of the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The justices should seek a ruling that is originalist, modest and respectful of America’s democratic federalism.

In particular, they should focus on two phrases: “the first insurrection of the 1860s” and “the fifty-state solution.”

The first phrase explains why Mr. Trump’s conduct squarely falls under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars from any “office, civil or military, under the United States” any important public servant who, after swearing an oath to the Constitution, engages in an “insurrection” or gives insurrectionists “aid or comfort.”

The second phrase highlights the Constitution’s well-established structure for presidential elections, blending democracy with federalism. A 50-state solution allows each state to use its own distinct procedures and protocols for applying Section 3.

Justice Neil Gorsuch (who was born in Denver) need only say again what he said as an appellate judge in 2012 in a presidential-election case arising out of Colorado. “A state’s legitimate interest in protecting the integrity and practical functioning of the political process permits it to exclude from the ballot candidates who are constitutionally prohibited from assuming office.” That was the right answer in 2012, and it remains the right answer today.

The Constitution is best read to safeguard intricate federalism over pure nationalism — and the Supreme Court’s ruling should reflect that principle.

Even Normal Bad Weather Is Turning Severe (David Wallace-Wells, New York Times)

Some climate scientists like to say, when asked if we can adapt to a future of rapid warming, that we’re not all that well adapted to the present. They don’t mean there hasn’t been progress in protecting against climate-powered destruction (mortality from natural disasters is notably down in recent decades). They mean the present is not a safe and stable place from which to imagine a much messier future.

The present is pretty messy already, with plenty of vulnerability even in those places we may want to believe lie beyond the reach of at least quotidian weather impacts. (Cont.)