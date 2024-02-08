OUR PICKSRussia Is Boosting Calls for ‘Civil War’ Over Texas Border Crisis | Ransomware Payments Hit a Record $1.1 Billion in 2023 | Bioattacks on Mass-Gathering Events Like the Super Bowl, and more
· Russia Is Boosting Calls for ‘Civil War’ Over Texas Border Crisis
An all-encompassing Russian disinformation campaign is using everything from bots to lifestyle influencers to powerful state-run media to sow division in the United States.
· Mass-Gathering Events Like the Super Bowl Remind Us That Post-9/11 Security from Biological Attacks Still Lacking More Than 20 Years Later
One thing that has not changed in all these years – and that continues to frustrate us – is our nation’s inability to quickly detect and respond to the release of deadly biological agents
· Chinese Drones: Risk to Our Economy and Threat to our Homeland Security
They aren’t just an annoyance or menace. They potentially threaten our economy and system of government.
· The Far-Right’s Favorite Web Host Has a Shadowy New Owner
Known for doing business with far-right extremist websites, Epik has been acquired by a company that specializes in helping businesses keep their operations secret.
· Ransomware Payments Hit a Record $1.1 Billion in 2023
After a slowdown in payments to ransomware gangs in 2022, last year saw total ransom payouts jump to their highest level yet, according to a new report from crypto-tracing firm Chainalysis.
· How a Sailboat Exposed a Dutch Cell of the White Supremacist Active Club Movement
Dutch affiliate of the white supremacist Active Club movement has organized alongside the white nationalist behind a plot to expel millions of immigrants discussed by far right German politicians and trained in combat at a pan-European gathering of neo-Nazis in Hungary,
· Far-Right AfD’s Youth Wing May Be Classified as ‘Extremist,’ German Court Rules
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, which is tasked with surveilling groups deemed anti-constitutional, classified the Young Alternative as extremist in 2023
Russia Is Boosting Calls for ‘Civil War’ Over Texas Border Crisis (David Gilbert, Wired)
A Russian disinformation campaign is deploying everything from high-ranking lawmakers and government officials to lifestyle influencers, bloggers, and powerful state-run media outlets to stoke divisions in the United States around the Texas border crisis.
WIRED has also obtained exclusive access to data from two separate disinformation research groups that demonstrate a coordinated Russian effort on Telegram and X (formerly Twitter) to sow discord by pushing the narrative that the US is heading for civil war.
The disinformation campaign began in earnest in late January, and expanded after Russian politicians spoke out when the US Supreme Court lifted an order by a lower court and sided with President Joe Biden’s administration to rule that US Border Patrol officers were allowed to take down razor-wire fencing erected by the Texas National Guard. Days later, when Texas governor Greg Abbott refused to stand down, former Russian president and prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed that the Texas border dispute is “another vivid example of the US hegemony getting weaker.”
Mass-Gathering Events Like the Super Bowl Remind Us That Post-9/11 Security from Biological Attacks Still Lacking More Than 20 Years Later (Joe Lieberman and Tom Ridge, HSToday)
The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, changed our daily lives and the federal approach to security in ways that we still experience today. How we move through airports and tolerate more biometric and video surveillance across major cities are two examples. The two of us were privileged, as the chairman of the Senate Committee from which the creation of the Homeland Security Department came and the Department’s first Secretary, to be much involved in the restructuring of the federal government after 9/11 which we believe improved our homeland safety and security in many ways.
Even the Super Bowl was changed by 9/11. Before that fateful day, the Super Bowl had always been played in January. The NFL postponed a week of regular-season games in the aftermath of 9/11 which pushed the playoffs back, resulting in the first Super Bowl played in February, as it remains to this day. (Cont.)