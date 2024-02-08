Published 8 February 2024

· Russia Is Boosting Calls for ‘Civil War’ Over Texas Border Crisis

An all-encompassing Russian disinformation campaign is using everything from bots to lifestyle influencers to powerful state-run media to sow division in the United States.

· Mass-Gathering Events Like the Super Bowl Remind Us That Post-9/11 Security from Biological Attacks Still Lacking More Than 20 Years Later

One thing that has not changed in all these years – and that continues to frustrate us – is our nation’s inability to quickly detect and respond to the release of deadly biological agents

· Chinese Drones: Risk to Our Economy and Threat to our Homeland Security

They aren’t just an annoyance or menace. They potentially threaten our economy and system of government.

· The Far-Right’s Favorite Web Host Has a Shadowy New Owner

Known for doing business with far-right extremist websites, Epik has been acquired by a company that specializes in helping businesses keep their operations secret.

· Ransomware Payments Hit a Record $1.1 Billion in 2023

After a slowdown in payments to ransomware gangs in 2022, last year saw total ransom payouts jump to their highest level yet, according to a new report from crypto-tracing firm Chainalysis.

· How a Sailboat Exposed a Dutch Cell of the White Supremacist Active Club Movement

Dutch affiliate of the white supremacist Active Club movement has organized alongside the white nationalist behind a plot to expel millions of immigrants discussed by far right German politicians and trained in combat at a pan-European gathering of neo-Nazis in Hungary,

· Far-Right AfD’s Youth Wing May Be Classified as ‘Extremist,’ German Court Rules

Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, which is tasked with surveilling groups deemed anti-constitutional, classified the Young Alternative as extremist in 2023