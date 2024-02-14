OUR PICKS The Real “Robert Hur Report” (Versus What You Read in the News) | Why a Warrant Requirement for 702 Searches Will Do More Harm Than Good | How the Israel-Hamas War Fuels Extremism in the U.S. and Beyond, and more

Published 13 February 2024

· How the Israel-Hamas War Fuels Extremism in the U.S. and Beyond

The rise in anti-Jewish and anti-Arab/Muslim incidents since Oct. 7 has provided fertile ground for the spread of extremism domestically · The Navy’s Short-Lived Plan to Dominate the Skies with Flying Aircraft Carriers

While flying aircraft carriers may have seemed futuristic at the time, they likely will remain relegated to U.S. military history – and in the imaginations of Hollywood scriptwriters · Why a Warrant Requirement for 702 Searches Will Do More Harm Than Good

Requiring the FBI to get a court order before it looks at its own legally acquired information is not just unnecessary—it’s also dangerous to our national security · The Real “Robert Hur Report” (Versus What You Read in the News)

How the Special Counsel report has been misinterpreted · DOD’s Experience with Operational Cyber Resiliency Offers Practical Insights for DHS CISA

The question of when, not if, you will experience cyberattacks and security lapses in government and industry is relevant · YouTube Livestreamers Made Money ‘Hunting’ for Migrants Along the US Border

After leaving Texas, members of the Take Our Border Back convoy livestreamed their harassment of migrants in Arizona and California

How the Israel-Hamas War Fuels Extremism in the U.S. and Beyond (Harout Akdedian, Lawfare)

Less than 10 days after Hamas’s attack on Oct. 7, 2023, Joseph Czuba, a 71-year-old Chicago-based landlord, approached his downstairs Muslim tenants to express his anger about current events in the Middle East. The tenants, 32-year-old Hanaan Shahin and her six-year-old son, were alone when Czuba knocked on their door. Hanaan tried to calm her neighbor by asking for prayers for peace. Before she knew it, she was fighting for her life as Czuba tried to stab her. Wounded, she was able to escape into a bedroom. While she was calling for help, Czuba went after her son, stabbing him 26 times with a 7-inch serrated military-grade knife.

The hate crime in Chicago was preceded by Jewish and Muslim community voices across the United States expressing concern for the overall rise in hate acts even before Oct. 7. Since then, the war involving Hamas and Israel has spilled over in the United States, similar to experiences in Europe. Developments in the United States coincide with European countries raising their domestic threat levels as a result of the Israel-Hamas conflict, including France, Belgium, Spain, Austria, and others. While the experiences of the United States mirror European counterparts in many ways, they also diverge in a fundamental way. Extremists in the United States find unparalleled protections to spread their message and mobilize others. The threat of more intense polarization and expanding radicalization in the United States is even more acute in light of sociopolitical tensions in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. The rise in anti-Jewish and anti-Arab/Muslim incidents online and in communities across the United States provides fertile ground for extremists to spread and act based on their beliefs.