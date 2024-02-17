OUR PICKS Disinformation: A Back Pocket Guide | How the U.S. Is Preparing to Fight — and Win — a War in Space | Why the Most Educated People in America Fall for Anti-Semitic Lies, and more

Published 16 February 2024

· Why the Most Educated People in America Fall for Anti-Semitic Lies

At Harvard and elsewhere, an old falsehood is capturing new minds · Leak of Russian ‘Threat’ Part of a Bid to Kill U.S. Surveillance Reform, Sources Say

A surprise disclosure of a national security threat by the House Intelligence chair was part of an effort to block legislation that aimed to limit cops and spies from buying Americans’ private data. · In Big Election Year, A.I.’s Architects Move Against Its Misuse

Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Meta and other key developers are acting to prevent the technology from threatening democracies, even as their tools become more powerful. · Disinformation: A Back Pocket Guide

A review of Lee McIntyre, “On Disinformation: How to Fight for Truth and Protect Democracy” (MIT 2023) · Multiple Threats Converge to Heighten Disinformation Risks to This Year’s US Elections

Governments, election officials, the media, tech companies, and civil society organizations can take steps to stem the tide of false election narratives · How the U.S. Is Preparing to Fight — and Win — a War in Space

Meet the startup trying to maintain American military dominance in space

Why the Most Educated People in America Fall for Anti-Semitic Lies (Dara Horn, The Atlantic)

By now, December’s congressional hearing about anti-Semitism at universities, during which the presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania, and MIT all claimed that calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their university’s policies only “depending on the context,” is already a well-worn meme. Surely there is nothing left to say about this higher-education train wreck, after the fallout brought down two of those university presidents and spawned a thousand op-eds—except that all of the punditry about diversity and free speech and criticism of Israel has extravagantly missed the point.

The problem was not that Jewish students on American university campuses didn’t want free speech, or that they didn’t want to hear criticism of Israel. Instead, they didn’t want people vandalizing Jewish student organizations’ buildings, or breaking or urinating on the buildings’ windows. They didn’t want people tearing their mezuzahs down from their dorm-room doors. They didn’t want their college instructors spouting anti-Semitic lies and humiliating them in class. They didn’t want their posters defaced with Hitler caricatures, or their dorm windows plastered with fuck jews. They didn’t want people punching them in the face, or beating them with a stick, or threatening them with death for being Jewish. At world-class American colleges and universities, all of this happened and more.

Leak of Russian ‘Threat’ Part of a Bid to Kill U.S. Surveillance Reform, Sources Say (Dell Cameron, Wired)

The latest botched effort at salvaging a controversial US surveillance program collapsed this week thanks to a sabotage campaign by the United States House Intelligence Committee (HPSCI), crushing any hope of unraveling the program’s fate before Congress pivots to prevent a government shutdown in March.

An agreement struck between rival House committees fell apart on Wednesday after one side of the dispute—represented by HPSCI—ghosted fellow colleagues at a crucial hearing while working to poison a predetermined plan to usher a “compromise bill” to the floor.

A civil war between the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees has crippled months of efforts to reauthorize Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), an unpopular but crucial spy power, stunning the intelligence system and forcing security hawks to publicly argue in favor of surveillance tactics that even top spies acknowledge has been prone to abuse.