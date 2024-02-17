WORLD ROUNDUP How to Defeat a Mafia State | Joe Biden Must Resist Donald Trump’s Isolationism | Beating the Ossification Trap, and more

Published 16 February 2024

· Joe Biden Must Resist Donald Trump’s Isolationism

Hand-wringing only strengthens the impulses of America’s isolationists. It is time that the administration pursued an entirely different approach, both internationally and domestically, and it is Biden himself who must take the lead. · Nigeria Mulls State Policing to Combat Growing Insecurity

Nigeria is considering the introduction of state police in its 36 states to bolster its national police force · The Islamic State Group Poses Rising Threat in Africa Despite Progress, Un Experts Say

The Islamic State extremist group poses a rising threat amid political instability in West Africa and the Sahel · How to Defeat a Mafia State

An unlikely coalition of urban professionals and Indigenous people has pulled off something extraordinary in Guatemala · How the U.S. Can Rein in Israel

While calls for conditional aid are widespread, Biden may be overlooking a highly effective diplomatic tool · Israel Was Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran, Officials Say

The sabotage, which analysts said marked an escalation in the shadow war between Israel and Iran, caused sweeping disruption in several provinces. · Beating the Ossification Trap: Why Reform, Not Spending, Will Salvage American Power

There is a gap between the aspirations and capabilities of U.S. defense strategy — but the problem isn’t the amount of money America is spending or the size of the U.S. military

Joe Biden Must Resist Donald Trump’s Isolationism (Dov S. Zakheim, National Interest)

Despite Russia’s years-long flouting of international norms, Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican candidate for president, and his supporters, both among members of Congress and the wider public, seem indifferent to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to the objectives that Putin spelled out unequivocally in his Munich speech. Moreover, Trump has made it clear that America’s commitment to its allies in the face of Russian hostility should hinge solely on how much they spend on defense. As Trump sees it, should they fail to spend 2 percent of their GDP on defense, allies should fend for themselves. And if Putin invades one or more NATO states, that is their concern, not America’s.

Trump’s isolationism, which a growing number of his followers in Congress have come to share and which has the support of his MAGA constituency, is a throwback to the 1930s, when “America First” was the isolationist mantra, as it is once again today. Yet the conditions that permitted Americans of that era to believe they could remain aloof from the rest of the world no longer prevail today.

Two oceans will not protect the United States from an attack on its shores, as they did for over two centuries ever since the British burned the White House in 1814. In the 1930s, no state possessed ballistic missiles capable of flying thousands of miles to attack the United States. No state had developed nuclear weapons that could be mated to those missiles. No state operated satellites in space or developed an anti-satellite capability. No one had heard of the “cybersphere,” much less cyberattacks that could destroy America’s power grid and other infrastructure. The United States may have been invulnerable to foreign attack nine decades ago; it is no longer invulnerable today.