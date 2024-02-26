WORLD ROUNDUP Iran Could Decide to Build a Nuclear Weapon | The End of Françafrique? | Corrupted from Birth: The UNRWA’s Forgotten History, and more

Published 26 February 2024

· What the Pentagon Has Learned from Two Years of War in Ukraine

With hundreds of thousands dead or wounded and still no end in sight, the conflict has revealed that U.S. battlefield calculations must evolve · Iran Could Decide to Build a Nuclear Weapon

Trump’s 2018 unilateral decision to withdraw from nuclear deal allowed Iran to make dangerous technical progress in its nuclear program · Corrupted from Birth: The UNRWA’s Forgotten History

The United Nations Relief and Relief Agency has shown that it cannot be a part of the solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict · How Israel plans to run postwar Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has presented his plan for governing Gaza after the war, which involves full military control and shutting down the Palestinian relief organization UNRWA · The End of Françafrique?

Festering resentment of French neocolonialism is motivating a backlash against Paris across West Africa · Why Europe Can’t Get Its Military Act Together

The continent faces multiple obstacles on the way to military autonomy · The NATO Welcoming Sweden Is Larger and More Determined

The alliance’s expansion, with Finland last year and soon Sweden, was a consequence from the invasion of Ukraine that Russia’s president may not have calculated · Washington Post: U.S. Struggles for Influence in West Africa as Military Juntas Rise

U.S. officials are searching for ways to partner with military governments in a region where violence wrought by Islamist extremists is soaring and Russia’s influence is expanding

What the Pentagon Has Learned from Two Years of War in Ukraine (Alex Horton, Washington Post)

The U.S. military is undertaking an expansive revision of its approach to war fighting, having largely abandoned the counterinsurgency playbook that was a hallmark of combat in Iraq and Afghanistan to focus instead on preparing for an even larger conflict with more sophisticated adversaries such as Russia or China.

What’s transpired in Ukraine, where this week the war enters its third year with hundreds of thousands dead or wounded on both sides and still no end in sight, has made clear to the Pentagon that battlefield calculations have fundamentally changed in the years since it last deployed forces in large numbers. Precision weapons, fleets of drones and digital surveillance can reach far beyond the front lines, posing grave risk to personnel wherever they are.

The war remains an active and bountiful research opportunity for American military planners as they look to the future, officials say. A classified year-long study on the lessons learned from both sides of the bloody campaign will help inform the next National Defense Strategy, a sweeping document that aligns the Pentagon’s myriad priorities. The 20 officers who led the project examined five areas: ground maneuver, air power, information warfare, sustaining and growing forces and long range fire capability.

Iran Could Decide to Build a Nuclear Weapon (Farhad Rezaei, National Interest)

The Biden administration’s diplomatic stance towards Iran has seemingly strengthened Iran’s position in the Middle East and its pursuit of nuclear capabilities. The significant advancements in Iran’s nuclear program, coupled with decreased transparency and heightened security motivations, suggest a plausible scenario where Iran might decide to develop a nuclear weapon.

Corrupted from Birth: The UNRWA’s Forgotten History (Asaf Romirowsky and Alex Joffe. National Interest)

UNRWA’s ties to terror go back decades, as do their denials of the obvious. Commissioner General Phillipe Lazzarini’s claim of being unaware that Hamas was literally beneath them with wires running from the headquarters to the server farm through the floor is as absurd as when the headquarters parking lot collapsed in 2014 as a result of Hamas’ underground construction or when rockets were found hidden in UNRWA schools twice. The organization then “strongly and unequivocally” condemned the unnamed “group or groups responsible for this flagrant violation of the inviolability of its premises under international law.” (Cont.)