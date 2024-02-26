OUR PICKS: EXTREMISM Why Prevent Is Still Failing to Tackle Islamist Extremism | Georgetown’s Extremist Turn | Right-Wing Controversy Could Sabotage US Election Security, and more

Published 26 February 2024

· How a Right-Wing Controversy Could Sabotage US Election Security

Republicans who run elections are split over whether to keep working with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to fight hackers, online falsehoods, and polling-place threats · Calls to ‘Fight’ and Echoes of Jan. 6 Embraced by CPAC Attendees

A number of attendees at the annual gathering of conservative activists defended “what really happened on Jan. 6” · Georgetown’s Extremist Turn

The university has hired a professor who spread a conspiracy theory about Israel on-air and is now hosting the academic organization that defended him · Why Germany’s Far-Right AfD Youth Wing Faces a Ban

The so-called Young Alternative is the radical youth wing of Germany’s far-right AfD party. Courts have deemed the organization “extremist,” and calls for a ban are growing · Why Prevent Is Still Failing to Tackle Islamist Extremism

Across Europe, Hamas has used a freedom denied it in most Middle Eastern countries to exploit religious institutions and educational centers to advance its malign agenda · Far-Right AfD Moves to Make Amends with Le Pen

The French far-right leader has tried to distance herself from Germany’s AfD following revelations of a clandestine extremist meeting

How a Right-Wing Controversy Could Sabotage US Election Security (Eric Geller, Wired)

The meeting between top US election officials and their cybersecurity partners from the federal government almost went off without a hitch. Then Mac Warner spoke up.

Warner, West Virginia’s Republican secretary of state, didn’t have a mundane logistical question for the government representatives, who were speaking at the winter meeting of the National Association of Secretaries of State in Washington, DC, on February 8. Instead, Warner lambasted the officials for what he said was their agencies’ scheme to suppress the truth about US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter during the 2020 election and then cover their tracks.

“When we have our own federal agencies lying to the American people, that’s the most insidious thing that we can do in elections,” Warner told the officials from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), who watched him impassively from the stage. “You all need to clean up your own houses.”

Neither of the officials responded to Warner, and the NASS meeting—a semiannual confab for the nation’s election administrators that deals with everything from mail-in voting to cyber threats—quickly moved on to other business. But Warner, who attended an election-denier rally after Biden’s 2020 victory and is now running for governor on a far-right platform, isn’t a fringe voice in the GOP. His impassioned speech reflected a growing right-wing backlash to the election security work of agencies like CISA and the FBI—one that now threatens the partnership that the federal government has been painstakingly building with state leaders over the eight years since Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

CISA plays a critical role in helping states run secure elections, but its work alerting social media companies to misinformation has earned it special contempt from conservatives. While most GOP secretaries of state are holding their fire about CISA’s efforts to combat online lies, Democrats and nonpartisan experts worry that that could change in the coming years. With national Republicans increasingly turning against CISA—investigating its activities and voting to slash its budget—the agency’s partnerships with GOP leaders in the states are more vulnerable than ever before. (Cont.)