WORLD ROUNDUP Israel's Complex Road to Victory Amidst Calls for Ceasefire | Milei’s Austerity Is Devastating Argentina | Biden Should Ditch Trump’s Tainted Legacy in Africa, and more

Published 5 March 2024

· Isolationism 2.0: Donald Trump and the Future of the Liberal Order

With isolationism and protectionism rising and revisionist powers challenging a Western-dominated international order, many hear echoes of the 1930s. · The Gaza Dilemma: Israel’s Complex Road to Victory Amidst Calls for Ceasefire

Refugees in Gaza, Hezbollah’s looming presence in the north, and Hamas’ reckless defense pose difficult riddles for Israel’s war effort · NATO Should Not Accept Ukraine—for Ukraine’s Sake

The top five reasons that expanding the Western alliance would make Kyiv even worse off · Biden Should Ditch Trump’s Tainted Legacy in Africa

The administration’s policy is too much talk and too little action · Milei’s Austerity Is Devastating Argentina

Shock therapy is pushing more people into poverty · Wargame Simulated a Conflict Between Israel and Iran: It Quickly Went Nuclear

A war game suggests that military strikes between Israel and Iran—including nuclear ones—are possible

Isolationism 2.0: Donald Trump and the Future of the Liberal Order (Gideon Rose, National Interest)

Donald Trump recently disparaged NATO and joked about future Russian aggression, increasing doubts around the world about the future of American foreign policy. With isolationism and protectionism rising and revisionist powers challenging a Western-dominated international order, many hear echoes of the 1930s.

The Gaza Dilemma: Israel’s Complex Road to Victory Amidst Calls for Ceasefire (Seth J. Frantzman, National Interest)

The challenge in Gaza is that it is not the West Bank. The West Bank Palestinian cities are run by the Palestinian Authority, whose security forces are supported by the United States and the West. In Gaza, Hamas ruled the area until it attacked Israel on October 7, and Israel responded with a ground invasion. So far, there has been no alternative put forward to Hamas in Gaza. Israel is vague on its “day after” plans for the war.

The result in Gaza is that there are now more than a million displaced people in Rafah near the Egyptian border, where the last Hamas battalions are also concentrated. Separating the civilians from Hamas is the only way to fight the Hamas battalions. The IDF has sought throughout the war in Gaza to act slowly on the ground, warning civilians, dropping leaflets from C-130s, and even making phone calls to help Gazans evacuate. These efforts also give Hamas the chance to leave areas before they are targeted. It’s not clear how people from Rafah could be moved to another area of Gaza, considering that many of them have fled from other areas of Gaza to Rafah already. (Cont.)