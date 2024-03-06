OUR PICKS U.S. Agencies Lean into Cybersecurity Enforcement | U.S. Army Shifts Focus Away from Counterterrorism | Section 3 Disqualification Answers—and Many More Questions, and more

Published 5 March 2024

· The Supreme Court Once Again Reveals the Fraud of Originalism

The justices did not want to throw Trump off the ballot, and so they didn’t. • Section 3 Disqualification Answers—and Many More Questions

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Anderson punts several questions about disqualifying Donald Trump under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment · Media Habits and Misinformation Susceptibility of Adults Aged 55 Years and Older

People of all ages are susceptible to misinformation. But research suggests that false and misleading information could have an outsized influence on older adults · U.S. Agencies Lean into Cybersecurity Enforcement, but Is It the Right Approach to Reduce Risk?

Inconsistent government intervention or overreach can erode mutual trust and voluntary information sharing from industry · U.S. Army Cuts 3,000 Special Forces Positions as It Shifts Focus Away from Counterterrorism

The Army shifts away from counterterrorism and counterinsurgency efforts to focus on more technologically sophisticated battles · Volt Typhoon and the Disruption of the U.S. Cyber Strategy

The recent Chinese cyberintrusion highlights the need for a reexamination of U.S. cybersecurity strategy

The Supreme Court Once Again Reveals the Fraud of Originalism (Adam Serwer, The Atlantic)

It was always unlikely that the Supreme Court, with its right-wing majority, would uphold Colorado’s ruling throwing Donald Trump off the ballot merely because he tried to execute a coup after losing the 2020 election. As the unanimous per curiam ruling issued Monday overturning Colorado’s decision suggests, a Court made up of nine liberal justices may not have done so either.

That’s because sustaining the Fourteenth Amendment’s bar on insurrectionists holding office as written would put the justices in the difficult political position of looking like they were deciding an election. Such a thing could undermine popular support for the Court as an institution. It might prompt Congress to act to constrain the Court’s power. It could have led to a massive and potentially violent backlash from Trump supporters.

The unanimous part of the decision found that states do not have the authority to disqualify candidates for federal office, the least absurd and damaging rationale for avoiding disqualification, one that sidestepped rewriting history or contorting the English language on Trump’s behalf. The justices did not declare that January 6 was not an insurrection or that Trump did not engage in such, as elite pundits have twisted themselves into pretzels to argue in these past months; they did not decide that the president is not an officer “under” or “of” the United States, as acolytes of the conservative legal movement have urged.

Instead, the justices argued that allowing state enforcement would lead to anarchy that could “dramatically change the behavior of voters, parties, and States across the country, in different ways and at different times.” Referring to the potential problems that could be caused by individual state enforcement of the prohibition, the justices write that “nothing in the Constitution requires that we endure such chaos—arriving at any time or different times, up to and perhaps beyond the Inauguration.” (Cont.)