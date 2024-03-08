WORLD ROUNDUP How China Came to Dominate the World in Solar Energy | Israel and Palestine Are Now in a Religious War | South Korea and Cuba Establish Ties, Rattling North Korea, and more

Published 7 March 2024

· North Korea Has ‘Given Dud Artillery Shells to Russia’

According to Ukraine, more than half the 1.5 million rounds of ammunition that Kim Jong-un has sent to Vladimir Putin do not work, with many more than 50 years old · How China Came to Dominate the World in Solar Energy

Beijing is set to further increase its manufacturing and installation of solar panels as it seeks to master global markets and wean itself from imports · Why Power Eludes the French Left

France has often been the vanguard of leftist politics — but support in the streets doesn’t always translate to votes at the ballot box · UK Lowers N. Ireland Terror Threat After Year on ‘Severe’

Northern Ireland officials urged the public to stay “vigilant” despite the MI5 intelligence agency lowering the threat level. It had been raised to “severe” in March 2023, ahead of a visit by US President Joe Biden · South Korea and Cuba Establish Ties, Rattling North Korea

Cuba has reportedly been described as a “traitor nation” in North Korean circles after South Korea announced it was opening a diplomatic mission in Havana · Israel and Palestine Are Now in a Religious War

Why the Middle East conflict has been getting increasingly brutal—and increasingly hard to solve

North Korea Has ‘Given Dud Artillery Shells to Russia’ (Richard Lloyd Parry, The Times)

Kim Jong-un has given 1.5 million artillery shells to Vladimir Putin after their meeting last year, but half of them are duds, a Ukrainian intelligence chief has said.

According to Major-General Vadym Skibitsky, deputy chief of Kyiv’s intelligence directorate, North Korea is also supplying 500kg ballistic missiles that are being used in Ukraine, but the artillery shells that it has sent are more than half a century old.

“As of today, taking into account the available statistics, Russia has already imported 1.5 million rounds of ammunition from the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea],” he told the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. “However, these shells were made in the 70s and 80s. Half of them do not work and the rest need to be either repaired or checked before being used.”

How China Came to Dominate the World in Solar Energy (Keith Bradsher, New York Times)

China unleashed the full might of its solar energy industry last year. It installed more solar panels than the United States has in its history. It cut the wholesale price of panels it sells by nearly half. And its exports of fully assembled solar panels climbed 38 percent while its exports of key components almost doubled.

Get ready for an even bigger display of China’s solar energy dominance.

While the United States and Europe are trying to revive renewable energy production and help companies fend off bankruptcy, China is racing far ahead.

Why Power Eludes the French Left (Elisabeth Zerofsky, New York Times)

For the French left, as for center-left parties across Western democracies, the path to power is commonly seen to lie in recapturing the (white) working class outside large urban centers, who in recent years have been drawn toward the far right. But if the left has struggled to attract these voters — and to keep them — it is not just for reasons of policy. Profound economic, social and cultural changes — deindustrialization, the loss of secure jobs, the breakdown of unions and party structures — have so remade politics that even policies that should appeal to such voters cannot persuade them on merit alone. (Cont.)