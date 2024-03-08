OUR PICKS The Horrors of Nuclear Weapons Testing | Partisanship and U.S. Public Perceptions About Disinformation | NIST's Software Un-Standards, and more

Published 7 March 2024

· The Fallout of Trump’s Colorado Victory

Secretary of State Jena Griswold believes the state’s elections are safe and secure under her watch—even if she, herself, is now at risk · Inside Election Conspiracy Groups on Super Tuesday

Despite Trump’s overwhelming victories on Tuesday, election deniers still found room to boost baseless conspiracies about voting fraud across the country · The Horrors of Nuclear Weapons Testing

Enough time has gone by that the longer-term dangers of nuclear weapons, such as radioactive fallout, have largely disappeared from the public consciousness · 5 Years After San Francisco Banned Face Recognition, Voters Ask for More Surveillance

On Tuesday the country’s techiest city backed a ballot proposition that tapped into concerns about crime, giving the police more freedom to use drones and other surveillance technology · Seeing Lies and Laying Blame: Partisanship and U.S. Public Perceptions About Disinformation

Divergent beliefs about the sources and consequences of disinformation imply very different policy directions · NIST’s Software Un-Standards

NIST’s latest forays in risk management frameworks disavow concrete metrics or outcomes, and solicit voluntary participation instead of providing stable mandates.

The Fallout of Trump’s Colorado Victory (John Hendrickson, The Atlantic)

At abut 10 a.m. on Monday, the eve of Super Tuesday, the Supreme Court released its unanimous decision that former President Donald Trump was eligible to appear on the 2024 Colorado election ballot. Shortly after this news broke, Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, posted on social media that she was “disappointed” in the Court’s ruling, and that, in her view, the justices were stripping states of their authority to enforce the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution. Sitting in her downtown-Denver office yesterday afternoon, Griswold showed me some of the DMs she’d received over the previous 24 hours. “Well, one of the things—you probably don’t want to print this—is I’m being called a cunt every two minutes,” she said.

Griswold read a selection of the messages out loud—a mixture of angst, anger, sadness, and resolve in her voice. “Karma will be a bitch … Build gas chambers … We are on to you … Reap what you sow … Hope you choke and die … Fuck you, ogre bitch … I’m coming … Resign now before I get you … Kill yourself in the name of democracy … Set yourself on fire ...”

Her eyes wide and intense, she was the image of a person on high alert: Strangers had been able to get ahold of her personal cellphone number. Messages of this nature had been coming in for a while. In one saved voicemail from her office line that she played for me, a caller told Griswold that he hopes “some fucking immigrant from fucking Iran cuts her kids’ heads off” and “somebody shoots her in the head.” His monologue lasted more than a minute and a half and concluded with a warning: “I’ll be seeing you soon.”

Griswold is in the last two years of her second and final term (her position is term-limited). Secretary of state is the first public office she ever sought, and she refused to say whether she’d run for a different position in 2026. Griswold, who was a relatively unknown Democrat in a purple state, was elected when she was just 33. She has been outspoken in her belief that Trump is a danger to democracy, but her job, by design, has a certain neutrality to it. At least, it once did. (Cont.)