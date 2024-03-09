WORLD ROUNDUP Viktor Orbán's Warm Welcome | Is Nuclear Proliferation Back? | Keep the Water Flowing in the Pacific—or Else China Will, and more

Published 8 March 2024

· Viktor Orbán’s Warm Welcome

As Trump opens the gates of Mar-a-Lago for Orbán, countries including China, Russia, and Iran trail not far behind. · Is Nuclear Proliferation Back?

Some countries are having second thoughts about the principle of non-proliferation because they wonder if Russia would have invaded Ukraine in 2022 if the latter had kept the nuclear weapons it inherited from the Soviet Union · A Trial in France Raises Hard Questions about the Financing of Terrorism

Two mothers, two journalists, a lawyer, and a stepfather recently stood trial in Paris for charges related to the financing of terrorism. They argued they were trying to save lives. · Hundreds Are Feared Seized in Nigeria, as Kidnapping Epidemic Worsens

A mass abduction reported in a region terrorized by Boko Haram, and another days later at a primary school, highlighted the government’s inability to control crime and armed insurgency. · Keep the Water Flowing in the Pacific—or Else China Will

Pacific nations desperately need increased critical water infrastructure as drought and rising sea levels wreak havoc on their populations’ livelihoods

Viktor Orbán’s Warm Welcome (Dalibor Roháč, American Purpose)

There might be another, much darker component to Hungary’s rebalancing, which does not involve simply planning for a post-American Europe but rather actively cheering for it. Much like interwar Turanism, which was a reaction to Hungary’s dismemberment at the hands of Western powers at Trianon, Hungary’s current foreign policy turn to the East has a cultural and ideological component that is centered on a sense of grievance.

While progressive excesses surely are one element of the story, they work hand in hand with a perception of Western hypocrisy (manifested through the workings of European institutions, in Orbán’s eyes) as well as the lingering humiliation of Trianon.

“The West raped the thousand-year-old borders and history of Central Europe,” Orbán thundered at a centenary commemoration of the Treaty of Trianon in June 2020. “They forced us to live between indefensible borders, deprived us of our natural treasures, separated us from our resources, and made a death row out of our country.” Yet, “even the greatest cannot avoid the justice of history,” Orbán continued, promising that Hungarians “will be there at the funeral of those who wanted to put us in the grave.”

Such dramatic talking points have gone hand in hand with Hungary’s active outreach and influence operations among Hungarian speakers in neighboring countries. They have also coincided with Orbán’s active effort to get Americans (and the West more broadly) out of Eastern Europe.

It may be farfetched for Hungary’s neighbors to see Orbán as a threat to their territorial integrity. But can one be sure that such thoughts never crossed Orbán’s mind—not even when Russian tanks were closing in on Kyiv in February 2022? It does seem to be a good rule of thumb to take it seriously when political leaders say the quiet part out loud, as Orbán did in his 2020 Trianon speech:

“[W]e are the ones who are reversing the fate of Hungary. We can hope that our generation, the fourth generation after Trianon can fulfil our mission and take Hungary all the way to the gates of victory. But the decisive battle must be fought by the generation following us, the fifth generation after Trianon. They must take the final steps.” (Cont.)