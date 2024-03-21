WORLD ROUNDUP Germany’s Zombie Government Is Fueling the Far Right | Why Asia Should Sound the Trump Alarm | China’s Nascent Railgun Is Just the Tip of Its Shipboard R&D, and more

Published 20 March 2024

· U.S.-Trained Nigerian Junta Kicks Out U.S. Troops, Drone Base

The junta denounced the “condescending attitude” of an American delegation that tried to save a quarter-billion-dollar U.S. base in Niger · Germany’s Zombie Government Is Fueling the Far Right

Extremists stand to benefit from the problems the ruling coalition won’t solve · Why Asia Should Sound the Trump Alarm

The calm in Asian capitals reflects a dangerous misjudgment · The War in Gaza Has Left a Power Vacuum, and Scant Planning to Fill It

Analysts say the Israeli military’s return to the largest hospital complex in the enclave may foretell more chaos without governance · Joe Biden’s Handling of U.S. Steel Sale Harms U.S.-Japan Ties

Trying to block this merger not only imperils a relationship with a crucial ally but also provides an increasingly belligerent China with another means of leverage · China’s Nascent Railgun Is Just the Tip of Its Shipboard R&D

Meet the lab working to equip PLAN warships with vast amounts of electrical power

U.S.-Trained Nigerian Junta Kicks Out U.S. Troops, Drone Base (Nick Turse, Intercept)

Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for Niger’s ruling junta, took to the national television network on Saturday to denounce the United States and end the long-standing counterterrorism partnership between the two countries.

“The government of Niger, taking into account the aspirations and interests of its people, revokes, with immediate effect, the agreement concerning the status of United States military personnel and civilian Defense Department employees,” he said, declaring that the security pact, in effect since 2012, violated Niger’s constitution.

The announcement came in the wake of spiking terrorist violence in the West African Sahel and on the heels of a visit to Niger by a high-level U.S. delegation that included top officials from the State and Defense Departments, as well as Gen. Michael Langley, the chief of U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM.

“Niger regrets the intention of the American delegation to deny the sovereign Nigerien people the right to choose their partners and types of partnerships truly capable of helping them fight against terrorism,” Abdramane said. “The government of Niger forcefully denounces the condescending attitude accompanied by the threat of retaliation from the head of the American delegation.”

The full-court press by U.S. officials was just the latest clumsy diplomatic effort since a July 2023 coup. Junta leader Gen. Abdourahmane Tiani rebuffed Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland in August 2023, and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee, who was also in this month’s high-level delegation, led a failed effort in December to exchange resumed security cooperation for a commitment to a democratic transition.

Germany’s Zombie Government Is Fueling the Far Right (Joseph de Weck, The Atlantic)

At a time when far-right movements are surging across Europe, Germany seems to occupy a zone of its own.

On one hand, the country’s far-right Alternative for Germany—the party that wants to make abortion an “absolute exception,” shut down the Ramstein U.S. military base, and turn Europe into a “fortress” against migration—has been gathering strength, its poll numbers rocketing in the past two years from 10 percent to 19 percent. (Cont.)