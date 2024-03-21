OUR PICKS How Texas' Plans to Arrest Migrants Would Work | Elon Musk's X Is Suspending Accounts That Reveal a Neo-Nazi Cartoonist's Alleged Identity | Americans Shouldn't Doubt the Nuclear Chain of Command, and more

Published 20 March 2024

· How Texas’ Plans to Arrest Migrants Would Work

The law would allow any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally · FBI Warns Gaza War Will Stoke Domestic Radicalization “For Years to Come”

The FBI is investigating “thousands” of threats related to the Israel–Hamas conflict · Elon Musk’s X Is Suspending Accounts That Reveal a Neo-Nazi Cartoonist’s Alleged Identity

Researchers and journalists have been blocked on X from sharing the alleged identity of the neo-Nazi cartoonist Stonetoss · Sinking U.S. Wiretap Program Offered One Last Lifeboat

For months, US lawmakers have examined every side of a historic surveillance debate. With the introduction of the SAFE Act, all that’s left to do now is vote · Fight Over Texas Law Underscores a Battle of America vs. Its States

The partisan gridlock gumming up Washington has prompted states controlled by one party to set off on their own · Americans Shouldn’t Doubt the Nuclear Chain of Command

Much of the concern about the U.S. chain of command for authorizing nuclear first use or retaliation is understandable, but, for the most part, is based on misinformation or purely political motives.

How Texas’ Plans to Arrest Migrants Would Work (AP / VOA News)

The law would allow any Texas law enforcement officer to arrest people suspected of entering the country illegally. Once in custody, migrants could either agree to a Texas judge’s order to leave the U.S. or be prosecuted on misdemeanor charges of illegal entry. Migrants who don’t leave could face arrest again under more serious felony charges.

Arresting officers must have probable cause, which could include witnessing the illegal entry or seeing it on video.

The law cannot be enforced against people lawfully present in the U.S., including those who were granted asylum or who are enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Critics, including Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, fear the law could lead to racial profiling and family separation.

American Civil Liberties Union affiliates in Texas and some neighboring states issued a travel advisory a day after Gov. Greg Abbott signed the law. The advisory warns of a possible threat to civil and constitutional rights when passing through Texas.

Abbott has rejected concerns over profiling. While signing the bill, he said troopers and National Guard members at the border can see migrants crossing illegally “with their own eyes.”

FBI Warns Gaza War Will Stoke Domestic Radicalization “For Years to Come” (Daniel Boguslaw, Intercept)

In the wake of Israel’s war on Gaza, the intelligence community and the FBI believe that the threat of Islamic terrorist attack inside the United States has increased to its highest point since 9/11, according to testimony of senior officials. “It’s long been the case that the public and the media are quick to declare one threat over and gone, while they obsess over whatever’s shiny and new,” FBI Director Christopher Wray told cadets at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point earlier this month. Wray said that though many “commentators” claimed that the threat from foreign terrorist organizations was over, “a rogue’s gallery of foreign terrorist organizations [are calling] for attacks against Americans and our allies.” (Cont.)