WORLD ROUNDUP The United States Has Less Leverage Over Israel Than You Think | China’s Global EV Domination Is Just Beginning | Australia & Cyber Extremism Threats, and more

Published 21 March 2024

· The United States Has Less Leverage Over Israel Than You Think

A close look at the foundations of U.S. influence—and the lack of it. · China’s Global EV Domination Is Just Beginning

And the West isn’t ready for it. · Israelis Craft Secret Plan to Put Anti-Hamas Palestinians in Charge of Gaza Aid

Israeli security officials are quietly developing a plan to distribute aid in the Gaza Strip that could eventually create a Palestinian-led governing authority there · China, Russia Reach Agreement with Houthis on Red Sea Shipping

The Yemen-based Houthis have told China and Russia their ships can sail through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden without being attacked · Google, Meta and Others Face Tough Questions in Australia Over Cyber Extremism Threats

Social media giants asked to explain what they are doing to protect people from violent extremists and terrorists.

The United States Has Less Leverage Over Israel Than You Think (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

The main reason past U.S. presidents had less leverage than one might suppose was the power of the Israel lobby, which made it politically risky to threaten meaningful reductions in U.S. support. Given the clout that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other groups exercised on Capitol Hill, a president who wanted to put serious pressure on Israel invariably faced harsh criticism, including from members of his own party. President Gerald Ford learned this lesson back in 1975, when he responded to prolonged Israeli intransigence by threatening to reassess the relationship and promptly received a letter signed by 75 senators denouncing his move. Barack Obama learned the same lesson during his first year as president, when he tried to pressure Netanyahu to stop building settlements and faced similar pushback from Republicans and Democrats alike. The lobby’s influence also explains why U.S. negotiators could only use positive inducements—carrots but not sticks—to try to obtain Israeli concessions during the long and ultimately unsuccessful Oslo peace process.

This situation may be gradually changing as well. Defending a state that is running a system of apartheid is not an easy task, especially when it now faces plausible though unproven accusations that it is conducting a genocide. No amount of full-court hasbara can fully negate the visual images streaming out of Gaza, or the disturbing TikTok and YouTube videos that have been posted by IDF soldiers themselves, making it harder for groups like AIPAC to retain influence. When Sen. Chuck Schumer, long one of Israel’s staunchest defenders, gives a speech on the Senate floor declaring that Netanyahu’s policies are bad for Israel, you know that the political winds are shifting. Attitudes in the American body politic are shifting, too, especially among younger people. Although there are still formidable political obstacles to making U.S. support conditional on Israel’s conduct—especially in an election year—it is not as unthinkable as it was a few years ago. (Cont.)