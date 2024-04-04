WORLD ROUNDUP How the United States Lost Niger | Germany's AfD on TikTok | World Braces for Islamic State to Build on Moscow Attack, and more

Published 3 April 2024

· Once Wary of Extremist Violence, Europe Now Fears Extremism in Politics

The debate about extremism in Europe has shifted from Islamic extremism to extreme-right ideologies, with governments saying they need to be regulated to protect their democracies · World Braces for Islamic State to Build on Moscow Attack

“This could even be the first sort of real flowering of a developed ISIL-Khorasan capability,” says one expert · U.S. Turns to Allies to Monitor North Korea Sanctions

The U.S. and like-minded countries must find new ways to monitor the enforcement of sanctions on North Korea · U.S. Japan Eye Alliance Upgrades During Biden-Kishida Meeting

The United States and Japan are considering ways to strengthen military cooperation · Is Italy Overtaking Germany as Europe’s Economic Powerhouse?

While Germany’s economy is stalling, Italy is experiencing continued growth. But this has little to do with PM Giorgia Meloni’s economic policies and everything to do with subsidies and new debt · Germany’s AfD on TikTok: The Political Battle for the Youth

More and more politicians are courting young voters on TikTok. In Germany, one party is more active than any other: the far-right Alternative for Germany. And they’ve already scored some success · China-Philippines Tensions Heat Up

Saber-rattling in the South China Sea comes as Manila builds alliances in Washington and beyond · How the United States Lost Niger

Growing Russian, Chinese, and Iranian influence in the Sahel is testing Washington’s clout in an increasingly strategic continent

Once Wary of Extremist Violence, Europe Now Fears Extremism in Politics (Kate Brady and Karla Adam, Washington Post)

For years, discussions of extremism across Europe were about Islamic extremism and terrorism, but the debate has now shifted to extreme-right ideologies, with governments saying they need to be regulated to protect their democracies. The issue is arguably most vivid in Germany, where calls for a ban of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) — the country’s second-most-popular political party — are growing and the government wants to cut off funding sources of right-wing extremist networks. In Britain, the government wants to keep extremists from meeting with lawmakers or receiving public funds, and it plans to publish a new list of groups it considers “extremist,” focusing more on beliefs rather than a propensity for violence. The debate over extremism has come a long way from the early 2000s and the terrorist attacks in the United States and Britain. As recently as 2015, then-Prime Minister David Cameron declared that “the fight against Islamist extremism is, I believe, one of the great struggles of our generation.”

World Braces for Islamic State to Build on Moscow Attack (Jeff Seldin, VOA News)

“This could even be the first sort of real flowering of a developed ISIL-Khorasan capability,” according to Edmund Fitton-Brown, a former senior U.N. counterterrorism official, using another acronym for the IS Afghan affiliate. And Fitton-Brown, now a senior adviser for the New York and Berlin-based Counter Extremism Project, worries IS leaders will want to capitalize on the momentum they likely see from this year’s successful terror attacks. “They got that attention for Iran. They’ve got a lot more attention for doing it in Russia. And they would get even more attention if they could bring off something on this scale in Western Europe,” he told VOA. “But whether they can bring it off is a question, because up to now there have been a lot of abortive attempts where they’ve had active terrorist plots in Western Europe, particularly in Germany, but they’ve been detected and prevented and disrupted,” Fitton-Brown said.