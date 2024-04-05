Published 5 April 2024

· U.S. LNG Export Pause Is Not Aligned with National Security

Election-year politics is a reality, but that does not mean the administration should leave the national interest—and the world’s energy needs—in the rearview mirror

· GOP, Trump Build on Immigration Fears to Push Voting Restrictions in States

A voter fraud database run by the conservative Heritage Foundation, which covers several decades in which billions of votes have been cast across the country, contains 29 entries that mention noncitizens

· After a Long Slog, Climate Change Lawsuits Will Finally Put Big Oil on Trial

32 lawsuits now target fossil fuel companies over climate damage

· Why the East Coast Earthquake Covered So Much Ground

Friday morning’s earthquake was felt from New York City all the way to Washington, DC. Blame ancient fault lines and bedrock for the jolt

· A Vigilante Hacker Took Down North Korea’s Internet. Now He’s Taking Off His Mask

As “P4x,” Alejandro Caceres single-handedly disrupted the internet of an entire country. Then he tried to show the US military how it can—and should—adopt his methods