U.S. LNG Export Pause Is Not Aligned with National Security (Tatsuya Terazawa, National Interest)
In January, the Biden administration announced a pause to authorize liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-FTA countries. It is widely understood that this decision was made to appeal to the environment-conscious groups within the Democratic base. Although election years often yield decisions based on domestic political considerations, it is nonetheless essential to assess whether such choices are aligned with the long-term national interest.
In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the consensus view remains that Europe and the United States must reduce their dependence on Russian energy, especially LNG. However, since the demand for LNG is expected to grow—especially in Asia—there must be an alternative source. For many countries, the United States, with its extensive natural gas reserves, is an ideal alternative supplier.
This is why the decision to pause authorization shocked many trying to expand LNG exports from the United States to meet demand and reduce dependence on Russia. The United States has been calling on the world to reduce its reliance on Russian energy to enhance energy security. The pause could impede the efforts by allies to build up resilience against Russia. To make matters worse, the Biden administration apparently did not consult allies before the decision. When energy security and alliance integrity are more important than at any time in recent history to stand up to Russian aggression, the administration’s sudden turn clearly does not advance the national interest.
As the demand for natural gas is expected to continue to rise and the production from existing sources naturally decreases, the world will have to invest in additional capacity. The reality is that there are only three countries with the potential to substantially expand their capacity to meet the needs of the world: the United States, Russia, and Qatar. Obviously, Russia is not a feasible contender as a future alternative. Qatar plans to increase its LNG capacity, but there may be limitations to further substantial growth. This leaves the United States as the leading supplier of LNG. In fact, the United States has the possibility of becoming the “Saudi Arabia for LNG” thanks to the “Shale Revolution.” However, the authorization pause has summoned crippling uncertainty in the energy market and may translate to a lost opportunity.