US, Europe Issue Strictest Rules Yet on AI | Why We Need a National Data Protection Strategy | Microsoft's 'Cascade of Security Failures', and more

Published 6 April 2024

US, Europe Issue Strictest Rules Yet on AI (Julie Taboh, VOA News)

In recent weeks, the United States, Britain and the European Union have issued the strictest regulations yet on the use and development of artificial intelligence, setting a precedent for other countries.

This month, the United States and the U.K. signed a memorandum of understanding allowing for the two countries to partner in the development of tests for the most advanced artificial intelligence models, following through on commitments made at the AI Safety Summit last November.

These actions come on the heels of the European Parliament’s March vote to adopt its first set of comprehensive rules on AI. The landmark decision sets out a wide-ranging set of laws to regulate this exploding technology.

23 Storms Predicted for ‘Extremely Active’ Atlantic Hurricane Season (VOA News)

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be “extremely active,” weather forecasters at Colorado State University said Thursday.

Out of 23 projected storms, five of 11 total hurricanes could become major, with winds above 178 kph.

This estimate is above the yearly average hurricane season, which usually produces 14 named storms of varying degrees of intensity.

This uptick, according to CSU, is because of warm ocean temperatures and weather patterns that are less likely to break up the storms in the summer and fall months.

Another factor is the impending end to the El Niño weather pattern, which changes wind speeds and direction at different altitudes over the Atlantic basin. The incoming La Niña pattern enables cyclones to develop tall clouds and intense low-pressure centers.

What Does the Public Think About Government Use of Facial Recognition? (Matthew Kugler, Lawfare)

The U.S. government has been using facial recognition for a wide variety of purposes, and its use is likely to expand in the future. At the same time, scholars and civil rights organizations have raised concerns regarding the technology’s accuracy, its impact on marginalized communities, and its consequences for the reach of government authority. News reports of mistaken arrests, use in airports, and facial identification via social media have opened the public’s eyes to the nearly unlimited future possibilities of this technology. (Cont.)