OUR PICKS Welcome to the Laser Wars | British-Built “Unhackable” Navigational System | Asteroids Could Fuel the Clean-Energy Transition, and more

Published 13 May 2024

· Trump Calls Hannibal Lecter “A Wonderful Man” in Rant Against “Insane” Migrants

Former president tells 100,000 supporters people from mental institutions are being let into U.S. · U.S. Vows to Stay Ahead of China, Using AI for Fighter Jets, Navigation

Two Air Force fighter jets recently squared off in a dogfight in California. One was flown by a pilot. The other wasn’t · British-Built “Unhackable” Navigational System Flown in World First

Breakthrough comes as countries race to protect themselves from GPS vulnerabilities · Putin’s Choice of New Defense Minister Shows He’s Preparing for Confrontation with the West

Andrei Belousov is more at home with columns of data than of tanks, but he could be key to Moscow’s war effort and a conflict with NATO · Asteroids Could Fuel the Clean-Energy Transition

If companies can figure out how to mine them · Welcome to the Laser Wars

Amid a rising tide of adversary drones and missile attacks, laser weapons are finally poised to enter the battlefield · ‘TunnelVision’ Attack Leaves Nearly All VPNs Vulnerable to Spying

TunnelVision is an attack developed by researchers that can expose VPN traffic to snooping or tampering · Addressing The Multifaceted Challenges Posed by Increased Migrant Encounters

As the frontline defenders of our borders, agents often face physical and emotional challenges in managing encounters with migrants

Trump Calls Hannibal Lecter “A Wonderful Man” in Rant Against “Insane” Migrants (David Millward, The Telegraph)

Donald Trump praised “the late great Hannibal Lecter” as a “wonderful man” at a rare campaign rally while complaining that the Biden administration was admitting migrants from insane asylums into the US.

During a 90-minute speech in front of an estimated 100,000 supporters in Wildwood, New Jersey – a record for a political rally in the state – the former president baffled his crowd by recalling the 1991 horror films.

“He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner,” he said.

“But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations, the late great Hannibal Lecter. We have people who are being released into our country that we don’t want in our country, and they’re coming in totally unchecked, totally unvetted.”

Trump had previously been talking about pressure on the US border, saying other countries were bringing their “people from insane asylums and mental institutions” to the US under Joe Biden.

Tangents are not unusual in Mr. Trump’s unscripted campaign speeches which, to the delight of his supporters, veer between political rhetoric, insults and conspiracy theories.

U.S. Vows to Stay Ahead of China, Using AI for Fighter Jets, Navigation (AP / VOA News)

Two Air Force fighter jets recently squared off in a dogfight in California. One was flown by a pilot. The other wasn’t.

That second jet was piloted by artificial intelligence, with the Air Force’s highest-ranking civilian riding along in the front seat. It was the ultimate display of how far the Air Force has come in developing a technology with its roots in the 1950s. But it’s only a hint of the technology yet to come. (Cont.)