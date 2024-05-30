WORLD ROUNDUP US Concerned Over Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile | North Korea Sends Poop-Filled Balloons South | ‘Wall of Drones’ to Monitor NATO Border with Russia, and more

Published 30 May 2024

· Germany: Far-Right AfD Stumbles Ahead of EU Election

The Alternative for Germany has seen turbulent weeks: Top candidates caused outrage by trivializing Nazi crimes and are being investigated for links to China and Russia · Germany’s Far-Right Party Is Running Hateful Ads on Facebook and Instagram

Published ahead of the EU elections, the ads blame immigrants for crime and sexual violence · Is China building a strategic foothold in Cambodia?

Joint military drills this month suggest the ties between China and Cambodia are growing stronger. Experts argue Beijing will use Cambodia as a conduit to further its strategic interests in the South China Sea · North Korea Sends Poop-Filled Balloons South

North Korean balloons dropped feces and other garbage on busy streets, in front of residences, and in other public areas across South Korea on Wednesday · US Concerned Over Iran’s Enriched Uranium Stockpile

Iran has increased its quantity of enriched uranium that is near weapons-grade levels · China Is Testing the U.S.-Philippines Alliance

Here’s how Washington and Manila can respond to Beijing’s gray-zone tactics in the South China Sea · ‘Wall of Drones’ to Monitor NATO Border with Russia

Latvian president says they will guard against migration being used as a ‘weapon’ by Putin as well as other possible provocations · Pushing the Boundaries

The map of the world is likely to be redrawn, thanks to the decline of post war Pax Americana, an expansionist Russia and China, and the push for ethnic sovereignty · Quarter of Political Donations in EU Go to Extremist and Populist Parties, Data Reveals

Figures from 200 parties in 25 countries suggest hardline groups have had rise in donations in recent years, increasing war chests before European parliament elections · Italy’s PM Says Fascism Is ‘Consigned to History’. Not Everyone Is So Sure

They line up in military-like formation: a thousand strong, most dressed in black, some with tattoos on shaved scalps

Germany’s Far-Right Party Is Running Hateful Ads on Facebook and Instagram (Victoria Elliott, Wired)

Earlier this month, a German court ruled that the country’s nationalist far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), was potentially “extremist” and could warrant surveillance by the country’s intelligence apparatus.

Campaign ads placed by AfD have been allowed to appear on Facebook and Instagram anyway, according to a new report from the nonprofit advocacy organization Ekō, shared exclusively with WIRED. Researchers found 23 ads from the party that accrued 472,000 views on Facebook and Instagram and appear to violate Meta’s own policies around hate speech.

The ads push the narrative that immigrants are dangerous and a burden on the German state, ahead of the European Union’s elections in June.

Germany: Far-Right AfD Stumbles Ahead of EU Election (Ben Knight, DW)

The leaders of Germany’s populist far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party are breathing a sigh of relief: Sunday’s local elections in the eastern German state of Thuringia were no triumph, but no disaster either. With the EU election looming, it seems no international scandal or internal row can deter its core voters.

Thuringia is one of the party’s major strongholds: Led by one of its most notorious figures, Björn Höcke, the Thuringian AfD has established itself as the biggest party in the state, regularly polling at over 30% — well above the national figures of around 15-20%.

But Sunday’s local council elections, seen as a barometer both for the European elections in June and the Thuringia state election in September, did not bring the “blue wave” (the party’s color) that some expected. Even though the party was able to increase its vote share on 2019 by 8 percentage points, reaching just under 26%, it was not able to claim a single mayor’s office. Nine AfD candidates will have to make do with competing in run-off votes in the coming weeks.

Is China building a strategic foothold in Cambodia? (Tommy Walker, DW)

China and Cambodia are capping off 15 days of military exercises on Thursday, which have included over 2,000 military personnel from both countries carrying out drills on land and at sea.

This year’s annual “Golden Dragon” exercises come after China has significantly helped upgrade Cambodian military facilities, including the Ream Naval Base, while providing new equipment. (Cont.)