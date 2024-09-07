OUR PICKS Russia Secretly Worms Its Way into America’s Conservative Media | The Information Wars Are About to Get Worse | These Are the Asteroids That Scare Scientists. Are We Prepared for Them?, and more

Published 7 September 2024

· Russia Secretly Worms Its Way into America’s Conservative Media

Federal prosecutors say Russia paid an American media company to push pro-Kremlin messages from social media influencers including Benny Johnson, Tim Pool and Dave Rubin · If a Threat Is Not a Crime, Can the Police Prevent a School Shooting?

Officers are limited in their response to a possible threat of violence, but they are being trained to identify and monitor worrisome behavior earlier · How Telegram Became a Playground for Criminals, Extremists and Terrorists

Drug dealers, scammers and white nationalists openly conduct business and spread toxic speech on the platform, according to a Times analysis of more than 3.2 million Telegram messages · These Are the Asteroids That Scare Scientists. Are We Prepared for Them?

Global cooperation is, unsurprisingly for a threat that comes from the stars, essential · The Information Wars Are About to Get Worse, Yuval Noah Harari Argues

The author of “Sapiens” is back with a timely new book about AI, fact and fiction

Russia Secretly Worms Its Way into America’s Conservative Media (Steven Lee MyersKen Bensinger and Jim Rutenberg, New York Times)

In early 2022, a young couple from Canada, Lauren Chen and Liam Donovan, registered a new company in Tennessee that went on to create a social media outlet called Tenet Media.

By November 2023, they had assembled a lineup of major conservative social media stars, including Benny Johnson, Tim Pool and Dave Rubin, to post original content on Tenet’s platform. The site then began posting hundreds of videos — trafficking in pointed political commentary as well as conspiracy theories about election fraud, Covid-19, immigrants and Russia’s war with Ukraine — that were then promoted across the spectrum of social media, from YouTube to TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and Rumble.

It was all, federal prosecutors now say, a covert Russian influence operation. On Wednesday, the Justice Department accused two Russians of helping orchestrate $10 million in payments to Tenet in a scheme to use those stars to spread Kremlin-friendly messages.

The disclosures reflect the growing sophistication of the Kremlin’s longstanding efforts to shape American public opinion and advance Russia’s geopolitical goals, which include, according to American intelligence assessments, the election of former President Donald J. Trump in November.

In 2016 and 2020, Russia employed armies of internet trolls, fake accounts and bot farms to try to reach American audiences, with debatable success. The operation that prosecutors described this week shows a pivot to exploiting already established social media influencers, who, in this case, generated as many as 16 million views on Tenet’s YouTube channel alone.

Most viewers were presumably unaware, as the influencers themselves said they were, that Russia was paying for it all.

“Influencers already have a level of trust with their audience,” said Jo Lukito, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin’s journalism school who studies Russian disinformation. “So, if a piece of information can come through the mouth of an existing influencer, it comes across as more authentic.”

The indictment — which landed like a bombshell in the country’s conservative media ecosystem — also underscored the growing ideological convergence between President Vladimir V. Putin’s Russia and a significant portion of the Republican Party since Mr. Trump’s rise to political power.