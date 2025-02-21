ARGUMENT: TULSI GABBRD AS DNI “Tulsi Gabbard as US Intelligence Chief Would Undermine Efforts Against the Spread of Chemical and Biological Weapons”: Expert

Published 21 February 2025

The Senate, along party lines, last week confirmed Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National intelligence. One expert on biological and chemical weapons says that Gabbard’s “longstanding history of parroting Russian propaganda talking points, unfounded claims about Syria’s use of chemical weapons, and conspiracy theories all in efforts to undermine the quality of the community she now leads” make her confirmation a “national security malpractice.”

Gregory D. Koblentz, Director of George Mason’s Biodefense Graduate Program, published this article in The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists ahead of Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation to be the Director of National Intelligence [Gabbard was confirmed last week in a 52-48 vote along party lines, with Senator Mitch McConnell the only Republican to vote against her].

Pandora Reportwrites that in the article, Koblentz

discusses Gabbard’s longstanding history of parroting Russian propaganda talking points, unfounded claims about Syria’s use of chemical weapons, and conspiracy theories all in efforts to undermine the quality of the community she now leads. He writes at the end of the article, “During her confirmation hearing, Gabbard committed to “checking my own views at the door” and providing intelligence “that is collected, analyzed, and reported without bias, prejudice, or political influence.” Gabbard, however, has demonstrated a clear pattern of denying chemical threats posed by hostile states and inventing biological threats from our allies. Her bias in favor of the regimes of Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as her prejudice against the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the US intelligence community are clear. Her judgment on the risks presented by chemical and biological weapons cannot be trusted. This is particularly concerning since the annual threat assessment released by the current director of national intelligence in February 2024 highlighted the growing threat posed by these weapons.”

“Based on this track record, it is difficult to see how Gabbard can be relied upon to provide the quality of intelligence and national security advice needed by the commander in chief during these perilous times. For the Senate to confirm Gabbard would be national security malpractice.”

