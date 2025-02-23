DEMOCRACY WATCH Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Power to Alarming Places | Trump Officials Attack a German Consensus on Nazis and Speech | The Dangers of Presidential Impoundment, and more

Published 22 February 2025

· January 6 Still Happened · Washington Post Cancels Ad from Groups Calling for Trump to Fire Musk · A Guide to the Trump Administration Lexicon · Bannon Salute at Right-Wing Event Sparks Outcry, Even on French Right · Trump Officials Attack a German Consensus on Nazis and Speech · The Dangers of Presidential Impoundment · Trump Official Destroying USAID Secretly Met with Christian Nationalists Abroad in Defiance of U.S. Policy · Trump Vowed to Clean Up Washington, Then His Team Hired a Man Who Pushed a Scam the IRS Called the “Worst of the Worst” · Elon Musk Is Leading a “Hostile Takeover of the Federal Government” · Bolsonaro’s Indictment Over Alleged Coup Plot Signals Shift in Brazil’s Approach to Political Accountability · Donald Trump: The Would-be King · Trump Administration Brings Fear of Censorship to Arts Scene · Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Power to Alarming Places · Donald Trump Is a Reckless President, but Not Yet a Lawless One · MAGA Has Found a New Model

January 6 Still Happened (Quinta Jurecic, The Atlantic)

The Trump administration can pardon the insurrectionists and delete pages of evidence. But it cannot hide what took place on that day.

Washington Post Cancels Ad from Groups Calling for Trump to Fire Musk (Julie Creswell, New York Times)

The newspaper told Common Cause, an advocacy group, that it was pulling its special ad, which would have covered the front and back pages of some Tuesday editions.

A Guide to the Trump Administration Lexicon (Glenn Kessler, Washington Post)

Transparency, free speech and fraud have different meanings under Trump

Bannon Salute at Right-Wing Event Sparks Outcry, Even on French Right (Charles Homans, Emma Bubola and Michael Gold, New York Times)

A gesture by Stephen Bannon at CPAC, outside Washington, echoed a move by Elon Musk and prompted the president of France’s far-right National Rally to say it had evoked “Nazi ideology.”

Trump Officials Attack a German Consensus on Nazis and Speech (Jim Tankersley, New York Times)

Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk have challenged decades-long approaches to political extremism that were designed to prevent another Hitler.

The Dangers of Presidential Impoundment (Julian E. Zelizer, Foreign Policy)

Nixon tried what Trump is planning—and it caused a constitutional crisis.

Trump Official Destroying USAID Secretly Met with Christian Nationalists Abroad in Defiance of U.S. Policy (Brett Murphy and Anna Maria Barry-Jester, ProPublica)

Now one of the most powerful people in the U.S. government, Peter Marocco’s turbulent tenure during the first Trump administration sheds light on his current efforts to dismantle the American foreign aid system from the inside out.

Trump Vowed to Clean Up Washington, Then His Team Hired a Man Who Pushed a Scam the IRS Called the “Worst of the Worst” (Peter Elkind, ProPublica)

Frank Schuler was a leading promoter of a tax deduction derided as a scam by prosecutors, senators and the IRS. Now he’s a senior adviser to the General Services Administration, which manages the federal government’s property.

Elon Musk Is Leading a “Hostile Takeover of the Federal Government” (Thomas B. Edsall, New York Times)

President Trump has empowered Elon Musk, one of the richest men in the world, to fire government employees, eliminate federal agencies and run roughshod over both federal law and the Constitution.

In an unparalleled delegation of executive branch authority, Trump has chosen Musk —who is at once an entrepreneur whose companies have won billions of dollars in federal contracts and an open supporter of far-right political parties in Europe —to conduct a radical reconfiguration of the American government in conformity with the ideological agendas of both Trump and Musk.

Bolsonaro’s Indictment Over Alleged Coup Plot Signals Shift in Brazil’s Approach to Political Accountability (Felipe Tirado, The Conversation)

Given Bolsonaro’s history, this seems paradoxical. Throughout his decades-long public career, Bolsonaro has consistently celebrated the crimes of the military dictatorship and supported violations of human rights. At the same time, he has also opposed individuals and organizations that advocate for victims of the dictatorship.

If Bolsonaro and his alleged accomplices are found guilty, it could be an unparalleled lesson for Brazil. Punishing anyone convicted would be an opportunity to step away from the country’s tradition of impunity and move towards addressing systemic injustices.

Donald Trump: The Would-be King (Economist)

America is fated to wage a titanic struggle over the power of the president.

Trump Administration Brings Fear of Censorship to Arts Scene (Sarah Hucal, DW)

A children’s book about inclusion was put “under review” by the Trump administration. What effects does the new US government have on the arts sector?

Donald Trump Is Taking Presidential Power to Alarming Places (Jack Goldsmith, Economist)

Congress won’t check his Napoleonic instincts. Will a solidly conservative Supreme Court?

Donald Trump Is a Reckless President, but Not Yet a Lawless One (Economist)

He has yet to flatly defy a court order, which would initiate a constitutional crisis.

MAGA Has Found a New Model (Peter Wehner, The Atlantic)

The leading figures of the Trump administration have fallen for a far-right party in Germany.