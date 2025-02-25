WORLD ROUNDUP Trump’s New Map | Sanctions Rarely Achieve Their Goals | 5 Signs That a U.S.-Europe Split Is Widening, and more

Published 25 February 2025

Trump’s New Map (Robert D. Kaplan, Foreign Policy)

America’s first post-literate president has only geography to fall back on.

US Votes Against UN Resolution Condemning Russia for War (Bevan Hurley, The Times)

Ukraine’s resolution called for accountability for war crimes committed by Russian forces.

Ex-Reform Leader “Accepted Bribes to Talk up Russia” (The Telegraph)

Nathan Gill allegedly spoke favorably about Kremlin in the European Parliament and opinion pieces to news outlets.

The Transatlantic Relationship Is Crumbling, Says an Ex-head of NATO (Economist)

Anders Fogh Rasmussen argues that Europe must accept it may be alone—and spend accordingly.

Germany’s Election Victor Must Ditch Its Debt Rules—Fast (Economist)

Friedrich Merz has weeks to shore up his country’s defenses.

Trump Sided with Putin. What Should Europe Do Now? (Phillips Payson O’Brien, The Atlantic)

European democracies must stop infantilizing themselves.

The AfD Is Now Germany’s Mainstream (Paul Hockenos, Foreign Policy)

How the radical far-right party became the leader of the country’s opposition.

5 Signs That a U.S.-Europe Split Is Widening (Scott Neuman, NPR)

The Trump administration has resumed criticizing NATO and offering praise for Putin, while positioning the U.S. at the center of peace talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine —negotiations that many fear will either collapse or ultimately harm Kyiv’s position.

Sanctions Rarely Achieve Their Goals –Here’s Why They Failed in Russia and Myanmar (Sergey Sosnovskikh and Anton Klarin, The Conversation)

Sanctions drive nations towards building domestic industries to replace imported goods and strengthening alliances with supportive countries. Far from achieving their intended political objectives, sanctions can exacerbate an already volatile geopolitical landscape, while driving up prices for ordinary people.

Trump Is Not Trying to Appease Putin –He Has a Vision of a New US-China-Russia Order (Stefan Wolff, The Conversation)

The Munich analogy may not carry that far, however. Trump is not trying to appease Putin because he thinks, as Chamberlain and Daladier did in 1938, that he has weaker cards than Putin. What seems to drive Trump is a more simplistic view of the world in which great powers carve out spheres of influence in which they do not interfere.

How One Community in Chile Is Blessed and Cursed with Lithium (John Bartlett, NPR)

Chile is the world’s second-largest producer of lithium and has the largest known reserves of the mineral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But there is little consensus among locals as to what should be done with the proceeds of the lithium boom.