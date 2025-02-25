OUR PICKS What the U.K. Wants from Apple Will Make Our Phones Less Safe | Neo-Nazi Group Plots Rebuild | Geothermal: An Energy Source We Can Agree On?, and more

Published 25 February 2025

· What the Choice of Dan Bongino Could Mean for Kash Patel’s FBI Vision · Neo-Nazi Group Plots Rebuildas Trump’s FBI Chief Takes Helm, Audio Reveals · Mexico’s President Warns U.S. Against Invading to Fight Cartels After Washington Designates Them as Terrorist Groups · Inadequate Information Released After Southport Attack by Authorities, Says Terror Law Reviewer · What the U.K. Wants from Apple Will Make Our Phones Less Safe · DOGE’s Grab of Personal Data Stokes Privacy and Security Fears · Farmers Sue USDA After Agency Deletes Climate Change Data · “Unknown Disease” That Can Kill Within Days Leaves 53 Dead in Congo · Geothermal: An Energy Source We Can Agree On? · The American Path to Competitive Advantage

What the Choice of Dan Bongino Could Mean for Kash Patel’s FBI Vision (Perry Stein, Jeremy Roebuck, Jonathan Baran and Clara Ence Morse,Washington Post)

The FBI’s new deputy director is a bombastic podcast host who has never worked at the bureau and has pushed conspiracy theories about it for years.

Neo-Nazi Group Plots Rebuild as Trump’s FBI Chief Takes Helm, Audio Reveals (Ben Makuch, Guardian)

An international neo-Nazi terrorist group with origins in the US appears to be quickly rebuilding its global and stateside ranks, according to information obtained by the Guardian from its digital accounts. Founded in 2018, the Base has been the intense focus of a years-long FBI counter-terrorism investigation that has resulted in more than a dozen of its members arrested. It has plotted an assassination, mass shootings and other actions in Europe, which made it a proscribed terrorist organization in several countries. By 2022, it seemed to disappear. Yet its founder and leader, Rinaldo Nazzaro, a former US special forces contractor residing in Russia, used the safety of Russian apps before the November election to recruit and reorganize during a tense political moment.

Mexico’s President Warns U.S. Against Invading to Fight Cartels After Washington Designates Them as Terrorist Groups (CBS News)

Mexico will never tolerate an invasion of its national sovereignty by the United States, President Claudia Sheinbaum warned Thursday after Washington designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.

“This cannot be an opportunity for the U.S. to invade our sovereignty,” she said. “With Mexico it is collaboration and coordination, never subordination or interventionism, and even less invasion.”

Inadequate Information Released After Southport Attack by Authorities, Says Terror Law Reviewer (Jonathan Coffey and Judith Moritz, BBC)

In the aftermath of the Southport knife attack there was a sense of national trauma over the killings of three girls at a summer holiday dance and yoga class. Seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King who was six, and nine-year-old Alice Aguiar were murdered. Eight other children were badly injured.

Anger and disbelief soon followed, prompting burning questions over the identity, background and possible motive of the attacker, and suspicions about why the authorities appeared to be saying a lot less than they knew.

Despite public demands for information, the police provided few details about the attacker. There was very little information in their statements about his background. He was not even named because he was 17 at the time of the attack. One thing was made public early on - it was not being treated as terror-related by the authorities.

The UK’s independent reviewer of terrorism legislation has told BBC Panorama that he believes the quality and quantity of information released by the authorities in the hours after the attack on 29 July 2024 was “inadequate”.

What the U.K. Wants from Apple Will Make Our Phones Less Safe (Bruce Schneier, Foreign Policy)

Once a back door to user data exists, everyone will want in.

DOGE’s Grab of Personal Data Stokes Privacy and Security Fears (Faiz Siddiqui, Joseph Menn and Jacob Bogage, Washington Post)

Twenty-one staffers of the U.S. DOGE Service announced their resignations Tuesday citing, among other worries, “mishandling sensitive data.”

Farmers Sue USDA After Agency Deletes Climate Change Data (Annabelle Timsit, Washington Post)

The lawsuit says the Agriculture Department is hindering farmers from using the data to make “agricultural decisions” while they also face a recent funding freeze.

“Unknown Disease” That Can Kill Within Days Leaves 53 Dead in Congo (Vivian Ho, Washington Post)

World Health Organization officials said the outbreak appeared to originate from a village where three children died after reportedly eating a bat carcass.

Geothermal: An Energy Source We Can Agree On? (Robert L. Kleinberg, National Security)

Does Trump have a plan to build out a low-carbon energy source?

The American Path to Competitive Advantage (Yaël Ossowski, National Security)

As a global economic and financial power with military hegemon status facing increasing challenges from the East, the United States is presented with a unique opportunity to project its strength and influence. As a reigning technological leader with thriving markets and capital, the U.S. must ensure that its policies continue to adhere to its values while providing the autonomy and support structure needed to enrich its people and contribute to global flourishing.