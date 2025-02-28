WORLD ROUNDUP States Vulnerable to Foreign Aggression Embrace the Cloud | The AfD’s Unusual China Connection | Europe Needs More Radical Thinking for the Trump Era, and more

Published 28 February 2025

· Donald Trump Has Begun a Mafia-like Struggle for Global Power · No World Order: Europe Needs More Radical Thinking for the Trump Era · Where Are U.S. Forces Deployed in Europe? · Independence Under Merz Is Entirely Possible · States Vulnerable to Foreign Aggression Embrace the Cloud: Lessons from Taiwan · Prabowo Subianto Takes a Chainsaw to Indonesia’s Budget · Hard-Right Parties Are Now Europe’s Most Popular · The AfD’s Unusual China Connection · Deal With Kurds May Benefit Erdogan at Home and Abroad

Donald Trump Has Begun a Mafia-like Struggle for Global Power (Economist)

But the new rules do not suit America.

No World Order: Europe Needs More Radical Thinking for the Trump Era (Richard Youngs, The Conversation)

There is general agreement that the US geopolitical shock therapy is a sign of a new world order. While European powers nominally recognize this, their policies are not, in practice, tailored towards such a change.

The strategic debate has narrowed, especially around the question of defense spending. Repeating ad nauseum that “Europe must step up” and “get its act together” says little about what kind of strategy is needed to navigate the current order implosion, the end towards which defense capabilities are ultimately directed.

European governments should indeed boost their defense spend, but that spend needs to be rooted in and directed towards an appropriate strategy for global re-ordering.

The current flux means this is a moment when the parameters of the next international order will be defined. European powers need to prioritize practical action to influence that order more than endless, self-referential speeches about their own power status.

Even if a degree of self-survival short-termism is understandable, the EU and European governments must lift their eyes to craft more far-sighted responses to the world’s collapsing certainties.

Where Are U.S. Forces Deployed in Europe? (Molly Carlough, Benjamin Harris, and Abigail McGowan, CFR)

The start of U.S.-Russia talks on a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine has spurred discussion about whether U.S. military forces in Europe will be reduced—a decision that would signal a significant shift in security on the continent.

Independence Under Merz Is Entirely Possible (Mark Leonard, The Strategist)

Could 23 February 2025 become known as Europe’s Independence Day? It might as well be if the winner of Germany’s election, Friedrich Merz, has his way.

It was striking that Merz, the quintessential German Atlanticist and fiscal hawk who many considered hopelessly stuck in the 1980s, should celebrate his victory by knocking away one of the fundamental pillars of German conservative politics since Konrad Adenauer, the country’s first postwar chancellor. ‘My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA’, he said in his first post-election interview.

Some other leaders are still trying to have their cake and eat it: talking about defending Europe while working with the United States. Not Merz, who has launched what amounts to a full-frontal attack on Germany’s closest ally, even going so far as to accuse the US of election interference, on par with Russia.

States Vulnerable to Foreign Aggression Embrace the Cloud: Lessons from Taiwan (Jocelinn Kang, The Strategist)

Taiwan is among nations pioneering the adoption of hyperscale cloud services to achieve national digital resilience.

The island faces two major digital threats: digital isolation, in which international connectivity is intentionally severed or significantly degraded (for instance, if all submarine cables are cut), and digital disruption, in which local infrastructure, such as data centers, is inoperable.

To counter this, Taipei is shifting critical public systems and government data to global cloud platforms, and turning global cloud providers Microsoft, Google, and Amazon into partners in national resilience. But this reliance on foreign tech giants raises questions about sustained sovereignty in times of crisis.

Prabowo Subianto Takes a Chainsaw to Indonesia’s Budget (Economist)

The result? More money for the president’s boondoggles.

Hard-Right Parties Are Now Europe’s Most Popular (Economist)

But our number crunching shows that they have mostly been kept out of power.

The AfD’s Unusual China Connection (Economist)

Alice Weidel, leader of Germany’s AfD, spent six years in the People’s Republic.

Deal With Kurds May Benefit Erdogan at Home and Abroad (Carlotta Gall, New York Times)

The gambit could give the Turkish president a chance to extend his power, while also calming a conflict that threatens to undermine the new Syrian government.