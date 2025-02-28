OUR PICKS This Never Happened with an American President Before | US May Start Vaccinating Chickens Against Bird Flu | In Texas Measles Outbreak, Signs of a Riskier Future for Children, and more

This Never Happened With an American President Before (Thomas L. Friedman,New York Times)

What happened in the Oval Office on Friday —the obviously planned ambush of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine by President Trump and Vice President JD Vance —was something that had never happened in the nearly 250-year history of this country: In a major war in Europe, our president clearly sided with the aggressor, the dictator and the invader against the democrat, the freedom fighter and the invaded.

You want an analogy? Imagine if, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel came to the White House this month, Trump and Vance told him that the war with Hamas had gone on too long, too many lives had been lost and it was costing America too much money, so it was time for Bibi and the Israeli people to do a deal with the Hamas aggressor.

Because Russia did to Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, what Hamas did to Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 —a surprise invasion, murder and the ensuing sexual violence to wreak destruction on another nation and its society. Trump took Bibi’s side 110 percent against Hamas, and now he is taking Putin’s side 110 percent against Zelensky and Ukraine.

It Was an Ambush (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

Today marked one of the grimmest days in the history of American diplomacy.

In Texas Measles Outbreak, Signs of a Riskier Future for Children (Teddy Rosenbluth, New York Times)

Vaccine hesitancy has been rising for years in the United States. Doctors and parents in one rural county are confronting the consequences.

Mexico Deploys 10,000 Troops to the U.S. Border (Economist)

They have been sent to tackle the drugs trade—and placate Donald Trump.

The US May Start Vaccinating Chickens Against Bird Flu (Emily Mullin, Wired)

With egg prices soaring, the US is considering vaccinating laying chickens, which have been hit particularly hard by the avian influenza outbreak.