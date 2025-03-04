WORLD ROUNDUP The US Is Gone—Europe Must Replace It | Swedish Police Probe Water Sabotage Attempt on Gotland | Israel’s Army Adopts a High-Stakes New Strategy: More Terrain, and more

Published 4 March 2025

The Brutal Chokeholds Donald Trump Could Inflict on Ukraine (Economist)

America could cut off Starlink, intelligence sharing and more.

Trump’s Dressing Down of Zelensky Plays into Putin’s War Aims (Anton TroianovskiNataliya Vasilyeva and Paul Sonne, New York Times)

The public blowup could propel President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia to escalate the fight in Ukraine instead of agreeing to peace.

The US Is Gone—Europe Must Replace It (Slawomir Sierakowski, The Strategist / Project Syndicate)

Donald Trump and JD Vance’s verbal assault on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office will mark 28 February 2025 as an infamous moment in US and world history. The United States is rapidly destroying its good name and alienating everyone except the world’s most brutal dictators. The damage to the US’s credibility and reputation will take decades to repair—and may be irreparable.

More broadly, with the end of the postwar US-centered international order, we are witnessing the collapse of any global authority. As rogue states seek to capitalize on the chaos, Europe must step up and assume the role once played by the US. That starts by fully supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression.

Kurdish PKK Militants Declare Cease-Fire to End 40-Year Conflict (RFE/RL)

Kurdish militants who have been fighting in Turkey for 40 years have announced a cease-fire, two days after their imprisoned leader said that the group should put down their weapons.

The Firat News Agency, a media outlet affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’Party (PKK) militant group, published a statement saying, “We declare a cease-fire effective today to pave the way for the implementation of Leader Apo’s Call for Peace and Democratic Society,” a reference to Abdullah Ocalan, who has been detained by Turkey since 1999.

The group added that, “None of our forces will take armed action unless attacked.”

Kurdish militants have fought for some 40 years for an independent state or autonomy, mainly in the east of Turkey.

Swedish Police Probe Water Sabotage Attempt on Gotland (Timothy Jones. Reuters / DW)

The water supply on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland came close to being shut off by unknown saboteurs, reports say. Damage to pumps in a lake was “not accidental.”

The report comes amid a number of recent incidents of damage to infrastructure in the region that have been blamed on Russian hybrid warfare.

German AfD Party Grows Parliamentary Clout, Sparking Concern (Hans Pfeifer, DW)

After coming second in Germany’s recent election, the far-right AfD party now holds even more parliaments seats than before. Constitutional experts are worried.

Europe Faces a Huge Bill to Defend Ukraine. Investors Are Thrilled. (Bernhard Warner, New York Times)

Europeans would need to ramp up military spending quickly, a notion that has set off a market rally, led by defense stocks.

Israel’s Army Adopts a High-Stakes New Strategy: More Terrain (Economist)

It remains present inside Syria, Lebanon, Gaza and the West Bank.

Southeast Asia Faces AI Influence on Elections (Karryl Kim Sagun Trajano and Adhi Priamarizki, The Strategist)

Artificial intelligence is becoming commonplace in electoral campaigns and politics across Southeast Asia, but the region is struggling to regulate it.

Indonesia’s 2024 general election exposed actual harms of AI-driven politics and overhyped concerns that distracted from its real dangers. As the Philippines and Singapore head to the polls in 2025, they can draw lessons from Indonesia’s experience, while tailoring insights for their electoral landscapes.